To safeguard Nigerian waters, the Nigerian Navy in 2020 spent 27,758 hours at sea and arrested 593 vessels for criminal offences, TARKAA DAVID reviews these efforts.

The primary responsibility of the Nigerian Navy is to protect the nation’s maritime environment of about 84,000 square nautical miles. The nation’s maritime area of interest includes the entire GoG which is about 574,800 square nautical miles spanning a total coastline of 2,874nm from Senegal to Angola.

Basically, securing this huge maritime space is not negotiable as it is rich in numerous hydrocarbon and mineral resources and also serves as a strategic route for maritime trade.

Insecurity is however a prime source of concern in the richly endowed maritime environment, as a network of oil and gas installations and associated shipping are threatened by maritime crimes such as piracy, sea robbery, crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, smuggling, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing, militancy and kidnapping for ransom.

To avert this, the Nigerian Navy over the years activated dedicated and routine operations to bridge the security gaps in the nation’s maritime domain to enable legitimate socio-economic activities to thrive. However, while these operations have contributed to enhancing maritime security within the NME with attendant economic gains, it is imperative to sustain or heighten these measures in order to optimize the potentials in the maritime domain.

Following the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas’ high premium on operational availability of ships, training and motivation of personnel to ensure a zero tolerant posture to criminality within the nation’s maritime domain, welfare programmes including the renovation and construction of barracks accommodation as well as the institution of various welfare loan schemes have been emplaced and are still ongoing.

The Nigerian Navy made significant strides in its operational activities and exercises in 2020 which greatly improved security within the NME. Major successes were recorded in the number of hours at sea, anti-piracy/sea robbery, anti-COT/illegal bunkering, anti-smuggling operations as well as in NN’s contribution to joint operations in the hinterland.

Accordingly, the Naval Headquarters said in 2020 that over 72.5 per cent of its operational ships were at sea for an average of 27,758 hours between January and December 2020 which according to official records led to the arrests of 87 vessels, 43 barges, 57 speed boats, and 393 wooden boats.

On the whole, it could be deduced that sustained the NN’s presence at sea in the last 12 months was responsible for the reduction of maritime criminal activities within the nation’s maritime domain just as from 2015 – 2020, as the NN sustained presence at sea for over 135,539 hours.

Notwithstanding the recent spike in piracy in the fourth quarter of 2020, NN’s anti-piracy operations led to several arrests and raids of suspected pirate camps leading to discoveries of assorted arms and ammunitions.

Although there was a slight increase in the 2020 piracy attacks within NME, the NN said more than 70 per cent of the attacks were unsuccessful due to its robust surveillance system and response capability.

The successes recorded necessitated other neigbouring nations to solicit assistance during emergencies within their waters. For instance, MV TOMMI RITSCHER, a Portuguese flagship, was attacked in Benin waters on April 19, 2020 but rescued by the NN. Also, FV HAILUFENG II hijacked off the Coast of Cote d’Ivoire on May 15, 2020 was rescued by the NN. Similarly, MV ELOBEY VI, boarded by pirates in Equatorial Guinea waters on March 21, 2020 as well as an attempted piracy attack on MV ESL AUSTRALIA on May 20, 2020 were all neutralized following NN’s timely response.

Despite the successes achieved in bringing the rate of piracy to the barest minimum in the year, especially in the first three quarters of 2020, the spate of pirate attacks and abduction of ship crews within Nigeria’s EEZ and the GoG has witnessed an increase in recent months. This could be adduced to the clampdown on COT and illegal oil refining which made perpetrators of these acts to switch to piracy and abduction of seafarers for ransom to meet their financial obligations. The NN being concerned about the seeming resurgence of these acts has left no stone unturned in tackling this menace while bringing perpetrators to justice. Consequently, the NHQ has emplaced a robust strategy by conducting intensive clearance operations across suspected enclaves of pirates and cult gangs to deny them safe refuge and neutralize their activities.

The NN equally performed credibly well in the fight against COT and illegal oil bunkering within the year and deactivated 982 illegal local refineries/refining sites with about 487 suspects arrested.

In the area of illegal bunkering, the NN denied crude oil thieves a total of 3,136,877bbls as well as over 7,167,831 litres of different petroleum products among others, all worth billions of naira.

The NN anti-COT successes can be attributed to sustained patrol efforts and intelligence-led operations as well as increasing its presence within oil and gas installations in the NME within the period.

The sustained NN anti-COT/Illegal oil bunkering effort within the period led to increased oil production and reduction of oil losses in 2020 when compared with previous years.

Furthermore, within the period under review, the NN also made giant strides in its anti-smuggling ops. Although the NN has been involved in anti-smuggling operations, its effort has been redoubled due to closer collaboration with other stakeholders sequel to the federal government’s launch of OP CALM WATERS and OP SWIFT RESPONSE. During the temporary closure of both land and maritime borders, smugglers adopted different strategies to evade arrest.

The NN confiscated a total of 25,601 bags of foreign parboiled rice and arrested over 284 smugglers. It is interesting to note that the seizures between 2016 and 2019 amounted to a total of 77,680 bags of foreign rice seized from smugglers from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated at N1.5bn at N20,000 per bag.

The service also impounded 140 tankers/ trucks and 404 vehicles involved in smuggling activities. Following the opening of the nation’s borders with stringent measures to prevent smuggling activities, the NN has directed all units and formations across the country having common maritime borders with other countries to employ more intelligence and sustain patrol effort in order to arrest perpetrators of smuggling activities and their sponsors.

According to the NN, the various operations in 2020 led to the arrest of a total of 593 vessels, trucks, barges, boats suspected of committing various infractions within the maritime domain.

“The breakdown includes 87 vessels, 43 barges, 57 speed boats, 393 destroyed wooden boats, 13 trucks and 16 impounded vehicles. Thirteen of these vessels are already forfeited to the government while others are handed over to various prosecuting agencies for jurisdiction,” the Navy said.

The Naval Headquarters noted that the prosecution of maritime offences also received a boost in the year 2020 following the enactment and application of the law on piracy and suppression of violent crimes at sea leading to the successful prosecution and conviction of arrested persons under the law.

It would be recalled that the NN had over the years in line with its constitutional mandate, supported various land-based operations in accordance with its Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy (TSMS).

In 2020, the NN sustained support for various joint operations such as OP SWIFT RESPONSE, LAFIYA DOLE and SAFE HAVEN. Other joint operations with strong NN participation according to the Naval Headquarters include OP DELTA SAFE, AWATSE and SAFE CORRIDOR. To reinforce participation in the joint operation at the North East, the Naval Base Lake Chad (NBLC) was established in 2016 at Baga to secure the fringes of the Lake Chad in support of the collective effort of OP LAFIYA DOLE and to deny the insurgents unhindered access across the maritime islands.

However, the base was eventually dislodged on December 18 and relocated to Maiduguri metropolis and continues to perform other specialist roles in support of the joint operations. In particular, within the period, NBLC helped to develop riverine assets of the Republic of Chad and Cameroon under the auspices MNJTF.

It said the strategic objective to develop the right mix of ships and air asset capability to effectively sustain NN’s presence across the spectrum of the maritime area of interests, adding that in 2020, NN made significant strides in the recapitalization of her fleet. With the support of the federal government, the NN has acquired offshore patrol vessels, fast attack craft, boats and aircraft.

The service noted that in the year under review, it launched one hydrographic survey ship from OCEA SA and is expected to be delivered by April 2021.

In addition, it said, “Five OCEA FPB were added to NN Fleet during the year under review. Furthermore, 4 x C-Falcon 17m Inshore Patrol Craft from OCEA SA are expected in Nigeria. The NN is also expecting 4 units of 17M Manta Boats by Messrs Suncraft, scheduled to arrive Jan 21 while MOD Emergency Procurement of 2 x 40m Fast Patrol Boat by Messrs DAMEN is also awaiting delivery.

“In addition to the capital ships, 25 units of 9.5m RHIBs and 15 units of 8.5m RHIBs Boats were constructed by Suncraft for the NN and are currently in NDL undergoing As & As before final acceptance. 90 other boats are either expected for delivery or have been distributed to NN units. The NN has also taken delivery of 1 X AW 139 Helicopter from Messrs Leonardo Helicopter. The service is also in the process of procuring a total of 14 UAVs to enhance response capability, through Messrs Epsilon in South Africa and CACTIC in China. These are expected to be delivered within the current year.”

In retrospect, the NN in the last six years has acquired a total of 378 platforms of varying categories, including 172 RPBs, 114 RHIBs, 2 SDBs, 12 Manta Class/IPCs, three whaler boats, three tug boats, and 2 barges. Other platforms acquired included 22 fast attack boats, 14 UAVs, four helicopters, 14 River Town Class, 12 houseboats, and four capital ships.

“It is worthy of note that the fleet renewal effort has paid off with increased NN footprints across the maritime domain leading to the arrest of hundreds of suspected criminals for various maritime offences in 2020, aside from the huge deterrence value.

“As a part of the continued drive to enhance Nigerian Navy’s capacity to effectively deliver on her mandate and motivate her personnel for improved output, the service in 2020 embarked on numerous infrastructural, administrative and welfare projects.

“Records show that over 90 construction and related projects have been undertaken from January to December 2020 with over 80 per cent of these projects completed and others at various stages of completion.

“A key infrastructural project is the reconstruction of jetties at NSL Port Harcourt, Under Water Warfare School Ojo, NOP KOLUAMA, and other FOBs which are at various stages of construction. Equally important are construction, paving, and surfacing of access and internal roads in NN some NN Quarters in Abuja, Yenegoa and Calabar. The activation of JV between the NN and CSOIL for the construction of an integrated workshop at NNSY and the provision of a floating dock has further boosted NN’s infrastructural capacity to maintain her platforms,” it said.

In a bid to adequately motivate its personnel for improved output, efforts have been doubled in 2020 to provide decent accommodation, schools, and other welfare projects. Over 31 housing units were initiated across the country, 20 of which have been completed and commissioned for use while others are under construction. These include the fencing of the barracks and construction of the 163 metre driveway to rating quarters at NNS LUGARD in Lokoja as well as the connection of the barracks to the national grid. Others include various units of accommodation for officers and rating accommodation at Kubwa, Asokoro, Abuja, and Navy Town Lagos. Befitting institutional houses were also constructed for CBMs of operational commands while a contract has been awarded for the construction of a 320 capacity auditorium for Naval War College in Calabar, Cross River State.

The NN operations were sustained by the provision of adequate POL products and spares for the ships. Notably, in 2020, over 600,000,000 million litres of AGO were procured for NN sustained presence at sea. In addition, several spares such as generators, engines, and other auxiliaries were procured to extend the life span and availability of NN vessels for operations.

In recognition of the requirement for fleet availability, the NN intensified specialized technical and operational manpower training. This is in line with the CNS Mission Statement which is; “To deploy a naval force that is well trained, organized and highly motivated to discharge its constitutional roles professionally and efficiently for the defence of Nigeria in ensuring her economic prosperity.”

Of significance in 2020 was the sustained capacity building for personnel of engineering, medical and hydrographic departments of the service. Several NN medical personnel were released and sponsored for residency training in reputable institutions within and outside the country in addition to the medical diagnostic equipment training with their respective manufacturers in Germany. The NN also invested significantly in specialized technical manpower training with various OEMs abroad in its drive to ensure local maintenance and availability of ships for operations.

In anticipation of the arrival and commissioning of the newly acquired NN Hydro Survey Vessel, NNS LANA, significant effort has been made in hydrographic capacity building for personnel that would man the state of the art equipment onboard the vessel. The NN is in the process of procuring UAVs to enhance her response capability. In this regard, it is pertinent to state that 20 NN personnel have been screened to be trained as UAV Pilots and the successful candidates will shortly commence their training.

In addition to this specialized training, in the year under review, 480 officers and over 1400 ratings are currently engaged in professional and academic training locally and abroad. Capacity development in these specialized areas and other professional/relevant academic areas are part of the CNS Vision and has significantly contributed to the Navy’s capacity for the maintenance of her platforms and local shipbuilding efforts.

Also, NN research and developmental efforts gained traction in 2020 with local construction and production of equipment that erstwhile are usually vendor-driven and are sourced from manufacturers outside the country. In the consolidation of the local shipbuilding efforts, indigenous construction of a 43m SDB III and 2 logistic supply vessels/houseboats at Naval Dockyard Limited and Naval Shipyard Limited respectively are progressing steadily. These vessels are programmed to join the Service by the first quarter of 2021. Importantly, about 170 riverine patrol boats were built in-country, thus complementing indigenous shipbuilding capacity, employment generation, and skills acquisition. Expectedly, these efforts would contribute to fast-tracking Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Conclusively, the NN having set targets and baselines for the realization of the Chief of the Naval Staff’s vision and mission for the service, in line with Mr President’s strategic directives in the year 2020, has been resolute in achieving the set objectives of ensuring that the nation’s maritime area is safe and open to legitimate activities. This is evident in the increased number of arrested vessels engaged in various maritime illegalities. Despite, the most recent spike in cases of piracy in the GoG, the NN over the years, has enforced a reduction in piracy incidences. All these were achieved through the Navy’s sustained presence which further demonstrates its capability to secure Nigeria’s maritime area of interest.

The NN has also recorded successes in fleet renewal, infrastructural development, training and R & D towards a secure maritime environment for enhanced national prosperity within the period under review. These successes would not have been possible without the untiring support of President Muhammadu Buhari. However, notwithstanding these achievements, the service faced some challenges which include inadequate platforms, weak legislative and legal refines, difficult operating environment in the backwaters and inadequate funding. It is however noteworthy that the federal government is addressing some of the challenges as exemplified in the NN fleet re-capitalization drive which has enabled the service to acquire several platforms in 2020, while more are expected in 2021. With this initiative and other challenges appropriately addressed, the NN will be re-positioned for enhanced operational efficiency in 2021.