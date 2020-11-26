By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas has charged personnel to adopt culture of transformation and change that is based on openness, innovation and courage to try new ways of doing things.

The CNS gave this charge yesterday while declaring open the 2020 Nigerian Navy Transformation Workshop with the theme ‘ Transformation and Change Management: A Strategic Imperative for Growth’ at the National Defence College Abuja.

The CNS who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans R. Admiral Matthew Emuekpere said the threats facing the nation are existential hence the need to continually develop new ways of doing things and the capacity of personnel towards confronting existing and emerging threats.

He said “Activate the change DNA in your various appointments and actively start to think, act and transform .

“Solidifying the union and protecting the sovereignty of our nation forms the fulcrum of the oath we took as members of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Additionally, these threats are in direct confrontation to our roles as guardians of the maritime domain where in it is our enshrined constitutional duty to ensure peace and security of the entirety of the nation’s EEZ, territorial and brown waters.

“It is hoped that this forum would help to engender transformation thinking and change management attitudes.

“This is necessary as we live in a world of unprecedented disruptions and turbulence that require transformation, change of attitude and the need to generate new value to unlock new opportunities, to drive new growth and deliver new efficiencies. We need not complain and whine waiting for change to happen. Rather, we need to think, do it and change it”, he said.

While charging the participants, he said “Our duties, roles and responsibilities leave no room for second chances.

He explained that the continuous changing nature of warfare and the need to be ahead of the curve necessitated the change from trident strategy to a more expensive Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy.

Admiral Ibas reiterated that the peace and security of the nation’s maritime domain remains critical since it serves as the main artery of the economic prosperity and national development.

“Apparently, this workshop seeks to assist participants in critical areas of transformation and change to management in a demanding and hostile environment. It is imperative that, as leaders, we are imbued with the capability to adapt and evolve in response to an environment that is fluid.”