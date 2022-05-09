Abuja-based HotCoal Ballers, Nigeria Customs, Delta Force, and Kano Pillars laid down the markers, by recording contrasting wins as the Round of 16 games of the 2022 Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Championship dunked off at the Indoor Sports Hall of MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja over the weekend.

All the four teams won their respective matches in contrasting fashion, as eight of the sixteen teams got involved in the jump balls.

Kano Pillars had to dig deep, before eventually holding off a spirited Plateau Peak side, in a closely fought game of the day that ended 53-49 in favour of the Sai Masu Gida.

Plateau Peaks will now have to win their next two games against Nile University of Spartans of Abuja and Gombe Bulls to stand a chance of making it to the Elite 8.

In other games decided, HotCoal Ballers of Abuja recorded the biggest win of Day-1 by trouncing Apa Flames of Benue 80-50, while Police Barton of Lagos fell 48-53 to delta Force in another keenly contested match; Coach Scot Nnaji was given a belated 60th birthday gift by his Nigeria Customs side with 86-75 defeat of hard fighting youngsters of Novena Heartlanders from IMO State.