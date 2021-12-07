Organisers of Mark D’Ball Basketball Championship have announced January 8 to 15, 2022 as the new date for the women’s invitational basketball championship.

According to the organisers, the invitational tournament will see 12 women basketball teams slug it out at the Indoor Basketball Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The organisers in a statement said the tournament is part of the activities geared toward resurrecting the domestic basketball leagues in 2022 promised by the proprietor of Mark Mentors Basketball Club, Igoche Mark.

Mark had on Sunday vowed to resuscitate the domestic basketball leagues across the country in 2022 with series invitational tournaments and championships, saying: “The New Face of Basketball Movement is ready to erase the abomination committed in the last four years. Certainly, our local league will become an envy to many.”