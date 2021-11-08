The proprietor of Mark Mentors Basketball Club, Igoche Mark, has applauded the organisers of the Felix Kimto Memorial Basketball Championship held in Abuja over the weekend.

He described the three-day championship in honour of one of Nigeria’s most dedicated basketball players, Felix Kimto, who passed on last year, as a welcome development.

“Felix Kimto was a great basketball player who once played for my club. Unfortunately, he was murdered last year in front of the National Stadium in Abuja; and that is why this memorial championship was put together to honour him. The massive turn out shows that players have been starved of basketball for a long time,” Igoche said.

Former D’Tigress coach and the newly elected technical/coaches’ rep on the board of the National Basketball Federation (NBBF), Scott Nnaji; Ubom Udoh; Kingsley Agbonaga (Peekay) and Ebango Joseph also showered encomium of the organisers of the three-days memorial Championship.

Hardrockers emerged champion of the Memorial Basketball Championship following a 63-54 defeat of Defenders in the final played at the Area 10 Old Parade Sports Complex during the weekend.

The Nile Spartan beat Apo Settlers 75-66 to finish third.

A total of 12 basketball teams participated in the three-day championship to honour the late Felix Kimto who was murdered on November 4, 2020 at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.