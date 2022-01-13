The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA) said the agency salvaged an estimated goods and properties worth over N1.264 billion from market fire outbreaks between January and December, 2021.

FEMA Director-General, Abbas Idriss, who made this known on Thursday, while briefing journalists, said major disasters that occurred in 2021 in the FCT included flooding, market fires and building collapse.

The FEMA boss also revealed that a total number of 3,715 human lives were saved in various rescue operations within the same period.

Idriss disclosed that 2,025 lives were saved from flooding in the FCT, with the highest figure of 802, coming from the Trademore Estate flood incident in Lugbe, while five lives were lost to flooding in the area.

He added that FEMA rescued 1,444 persons from various fire rescue operations in the Ebeano Super Market fire, where 74 persons were rescued, the Kugbo furniture market fire with 102 lives saved and 300 lives from the Gwarinpa old tipper garage fire.

According to him, the Agency recovered 26 vehicles during the rescue operations while183 houses were submerged during the period under review.

He revealed that the Agency recorded an increase in the use of its112 toll-free emergency number, as it received 173 distress calls in 2021, as against 153 in 2020.

“Between January and December 2021, FEMA responded to 173 distress calls. These calls covered response to flood disasters, fire incidents, collapsed buildings, drowning, gas explosion etc.

“A total number of 3715 lives were saved in various rescue operations within the period under review; 57 persons were however fatally injured during these disasters.

“Other rescue operations attended to in 2021 included incidents of collapsed buildings, where we were able to rescue 17 persons; we however lost two lives,” he stated.