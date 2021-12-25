Marketers have increased the prices of foodstuff in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Investigations by LEADERSHIP Weekend showed that the prices of rice, beans, yams and cooking ingredients have soared in all the major markets in Ilorin.

“I bought 100 tubers of yams in November for N50,000 but to my surprise this month the price for the same quantity of yams has increased to N70,000,” a yam seller, Hajia Adijat Mubarak, said.

At Mandate Market, Ilorin, Hajia Risikat Agaka told our reporter that a bag of local rice was sold for N22,500 last month, but the price had increased to N23,600.

She added that the price of a bag of white beans has increased from N42, 000 to N46,000.

A tomatoe seller along Murtala Mohammed road, Ilorin, Hajia Kikelomo Bamu, said a big basket of tomatoes which cost N9,500 last month now costs N15,000.

She added that a medium-sized basket of pepper which cost N5,000 in November now goes for N8,500.

A house wife, Hajia Medinat Owoyemi while lamenting the hike in the prices of foodstuff said: “Although the prices of food items were always increased during festive periods, the complaint is much this year.

“I came to the market with the little we can muster, unfortunately, I couldn’t get half of what I listed to buy. If you could notice, people are not coming to the market unlike some years back. When it is December, you would see the difference in the market.

“I bought a rubber of foreign rice for N1,300 instead of N1,000. I only pray things get back to normal for the masses.”