The management of Marketing Edge Magazine, organisers of the annual Marketing Stakeholders’ Summit and Brands & Advertising Awards of Excellence, has assured industry stakeholders that this year’s edition of the marketing event will be better in terms of contents, packaging and delivery.

Speaking on the summit, the publisher/ chief executive officer of the marketing publication, Mr. John Ajayi, explained that the event, scheduled for August 26-27, 2021, would, again, be used to reinforce the publication’s commitment to its promise of promoting the brand idea.

He added that the idea of the summit was informed by the publication’s unflinching belief in creating positive disruption in the nation’s integrated marketing communication sector, to prevent others from, negatively, doing that.

“We were convinced to initiate this unique initiative of a national marketing summit and advertising awards of excellence because of our unflinching belief in creating positive disruption in our sector so that others will not do it for us, albeit, negatively,” he stated.

According to him, the lecture, tagged “Rethinking the Blue Ocean Strategy in Uncertain Times”, scheduled for the first day of the two-day event, will be virtual, while the Awards hold physically, in Lagos, on the second day, under strict adherence to the COVID 19 protocol.

The virtual summit, he added, will feature speakers consisting local and global thought leaders, academics, captains of industries and outstanding professionals from the marketing communications industry and beyond, with the Guest speaker being Ogilvy Africa CEO, Vikas Mehta.

“Mehta will be joined by no fewer than 21 other global thought leaders, academics, captains of industries and outstanding professionals in the marketing communications industry and beyond, on the panel discussion,” he added.

Ajayi expressed delight that the event, now in its eight edition, had continued to gain acceptance and popularity, not just within the marketing communications industry, but among many Nigerians, both in the private and public sectors of the nation’s economy.

In its 8th edition, the summit has become a forum where stakeholders and thought leaders gather to expand the frontiers of marketing and advertising knowledge while setting agenda for the Nigerian marketing and advertising eco-system.