Following the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi lll, markets in the ancient city of Oyo were yesterday shut in honour of the departed monarch. Adeyemi, the third from the Alowolodu ruling house, died late Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The royal father who died at the age of 83 was the longest reigning Alaafin, having ruled for 52 years.

His remains were taken to Oyo town in Oyo State early yesterday for traditional rites.

LKEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the markets leaders urged the traders to stay at home to mourn the late frontline monarch who wielded enormous influence in commercial space.

As prominent Nigerians showered tributes on the late Alaafin, after the official proclamation of the demise of the late Alaafin by the Traditional Council through the Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde , the remains of the Africa’s foremost custodian of culture were laid to rest in the ancient town of Oyo.

He was buried on Saturday within the premises of the palace, barely a day after he was confirmed dead in a hospital in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

A close relative of the Alaafin, who is also an Oyo prince, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, confirmed the burial of the monarch.

Islamic rites were conducted on the body of late Oba Adeyemi, signalling the beginning of his final journey home.

Islamic clerics led by the Chief Imam of Oyo town were joined by members of the family of the late monarch and some of his chiefs to offer prayers for the repose of his soul.

After the prayers, his body was taken back to the palace where the final burial was held.

The top Yoruba traditional ruler had been ill and plans were said to have been made to fly him abroad before his death which came months after two other senior monarchs, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi – died.

Oba Adeyemi was born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House in Oyo town.

PMB, Governors, Others Pay Glowing Tributes

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Oyo State over the death.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the Alaafin’s 52 years rule was remarkable in many ways, and the most significant was the emphasis he placed on human development, thereby encouraging learning as a culture and formal education as a necessity while promoting values of peace and stability.

As a highly revered traditional ruler, Buhari noted the late monarch’s numerous participations in national meetings and conferences to shape the future of the country and the living words of wisdom he shared at every opportunity on unity and people-focused governance.

The president shared the grief with the Oyo State Traditional Council, Oba Lamidi’s family, friends and associates, particularly in sports where he left another footprint.

He prayed that the Almighty God receives his soul.

Prominent Nigerians including former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, Senator Kola Balogun and the Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) described the death of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi as a shock and an end of a remarkable and glorious era.

Obasanjo in a letter of condolence written to the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, said the most revered late monarch was a “symbol of a Nigeria’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation”.

According to him, the late Alaafin was a voice of forthrightness in national affairs.

The new Olubadan in a statement expressed shock at the death of the Oyo monarch and recalled that the last time the two met was at his (Balogun) coronation/installation last month in Ibadan.

He described the late Alaafin as a royal father per excellence who projected Yoruba culture and civilization with awe and dignity, noting that with his exit, Yoruba has lost a rare gem.

The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) described the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi as a “rude shock unexpected at the moment.”

The association’s national secretary, Olawale Ajao, stated that although, death always come unnoticed, Ọba Làmídì Adéyemí was an enigmatic being.

He said the Aláàfin contributed enormously to the socio-cultural, socio-economic and socio-political development of Nigeria and Nigeria’s history was incomplete without his name.

Senator Kola Balogun, who represents Oyo South Senatorial District, described the death as the passage of a key traditional icon in Yorubaland.

He said though the late Alaafin of Oyo lived up to a good old age, the news of his passage was shocking and devastating.

Balogun said with the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the entire Yoruba nation has lost a big personae in its rich culture and tradition.

Another Great Iroko Tree Has Fallen – Akeredolu

The chairman, South West Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu described the death as a “rude shock” and a big blow to the Oyo Kingdom, the Yoruba race and the country at large.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Olabode Richard, the governor said; “We have lost a quintessential traditional ruler and custodian of the Yoruba culture.

“His contributions to the development and advancement of the country and Yorubaland in particular are unquantifiable.

“He was a great pillar, a great giant who did not only represent our cultural values but also preserved and promoted the Yoruba culture. He was a repository of knowledge.

“With over five decades on the throne of his fathers, Oba Lamidi III was the longest-reigning Alaafin whose reign has been the most remarkable for the entire Oyo Kingdom. He was a symbol of Yoruba Unity.”

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike sent a condolence message to the government and people of Oyo State following the death.

Wike in a statement by his special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri, said it was with a deep sense of shock and sadness that he learnt of the passing of the Alaafin.

He said: “I wish to convey, on behalf of the government and the people of Rivers State, my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Royal family, government and people of Oyo State on this sad loss.”

He said the late Oba Adeyemi would always be remembered for the invaluable role he played in helping build bridges and encouraging peace in the country.

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described the death of the Alaafin as a colossal loss to traditional institution in the country.

Sulu-Gambari noted that the 52-year reign of Oba Adeyemi III witnessed tremendous display of royalty, excellence, peaceful and harmony among inhabitants of Oyo town and Oyo State in general.

He said: “Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi’s death marks the end of another era, the world will surely miss the exit of a bridge-builder.” The emir’s condolence message was signed by his spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona.

The monarch noted that the late Oba Adeyemi used his long reign to foster unity among the Yoruba race.

He commiserated with the immediate and extended families of the late paramount ruler, the Oyo-In-Council, government and good people of Oyo State over the death.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila described the passing of the Alaafin as a sad development that touched him personally.

Gbajabiamila said the death of the paramount Yoruba ruler came to him as a rude shock, describing the late Alaafin, who had been like a father to him, as a very intelligent father with a sound grasp of traditional, social, political and international history.

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, described the passing of the Alaafin as shocking, saying it signified the end of an era.

Oyetola also commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde and the entire Yoruba race over the demise of the late monarch.

He described Alaafin’s transition as a personal loss because, according to him, the late monarch was “a good friend of Osun who was always ready to identify with our government and celebrate our humble accomplishments and achievements”

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor said the late monarch was a strong believer in progressive ideals, and that he remained true to his convictions over the years until he breathed his last.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar in his reaction said the death of the Alafin was a great loss to Nigeria and Africa at large.

Atiku, in a press release by his media office said the late Oba Adeyemi was a worthy ambassador of Yoruba culture and royal elegance.

The Wazirin Adamawa recalled that his last encounter with Oba Adeyemi was in Ibadan during the coronation of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

“I admired the royal splendour of Oba Adeyemi and the fact that he remained the longest serving Alaafin means that Oyo and indeed Nigerians will not forget his reign,” he said.

Atiku noted that he was deeply touched by the news of Oba Adeyemi’s demise even as he extended his condolences to the immediate family, Governor Seyi Makinde and the people and government of Oyo State.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the monarch and for his family and the people of Oyo Kingdom to find the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, mourned the passing of the Alaafin as he commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the people of Oyo and the entire Yoruba both home and in the diaspora.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the death of Oba Adeyemi as a great loss to the people of Oyo town, the traditional institution in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.