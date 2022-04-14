Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem, has revealed that the time for young women to empower themselves is when they are single with no added responsibilities of a husband and children.

Ekanem made this statement on her InstaStory while advising young ladies to empower themselves financially before marriage.

“Marriage is not a ticket to financial freedom. I know how many married women beg me for money daily.

“Start up a business even if it’s selling of okra and crayfish as there is no business that won’t yield profit,” she wrote.

She added that, “My beauty can get me anything I want, but I want more than my beauty can get me. Please don’t let anyone tell you that hard work doesn’t pay o….because it does eventually.”