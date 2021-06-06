Following a video that went viral involving one Muhd Babandede Junior spraying money in bundles to the awe of the guests and Nigerians, it has come to the notice of a Civil Society Organisation that the said Babandede junior is not the son of CG Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, but his younger brother who is a staff of EFCC and bears same name with him.

According to Michael Bello, the representative of the CSO, he said it would be wrong to link every wrong doings with the immigration boss who has been working tirelessly to set a standard, not just for his rank and file but also his children.

Bello explained that the EFCC staff sponsored his own marriage and definitely not the highly respected CG of Immigration as maliciously reported by some faceless and wicked people who only want to drag his name in the mud.

He urges everyone to go about their business and focus on the good work of the CG immigration,than wanting to paint a bad picture of him.