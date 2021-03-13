ADVERTISEMENT

By Shamseddin Giwa

I am dealing with minor burns to the fingertips as I munch on my sad meal of golden black fried plantains.

Yes, you guessed right, single male living alone attempting to learn to cook as an adult. Only, I am not single! Matter of fact I am properly married and no, we are not divorced.

Technically we are separated even though we are not separated.

I work (and hence, reside in one part of the country) while the rest of the family is in a different part. For the sake of stability, we have agreed to keep a family base so that some sort of stability can be achieved until such a time every source of income is located in the same geographical location.”

Sounds familiar?

Unfortunately, this is the story of many young families out there. You cannot blame anybody, the family needs all the funds it can get and people have career goals to achieve. The tricky part is how to balance the issue such that the family does not gain something at an opportunity cost that’s too expensive eventually.

The role of everybody in the family is important especially as the family is constituted on a formula that considers every party as a constant. It is usually difficult to run this formula if constants become variables so what’s the way forward?

A new formula needs to be drawn up. One that assigns variable values to previously constant ones without altering the result. This is where problems occur.

First is the issue of key decision makers who are not even aware of the need to adjust and rewrite the formula that drives their home. A problem unknown is a problem unsolved. The luckier ones, who do understand the need for a change are usually unprepared for the realities of the change. It starts to dawn on them, the enormity of the task at hand after they must have drawn up plans that only trigger more issues.

All the dreams of being there for the children and playing a physical role in their lives, the missed chances to sit with the partner and bond frequently on self-development, even the quality of the life style which includes food is affected.

Luckily, this is not a condition unique to just your family. You are one of many so there are fundamental directions that have been tried by others which appear to always work.

You have got to discuss this face to face (It is that serious). Set aside quality time without distractions to work out a plan that works for your family. Start from the goal you plan to achieve and work backwards to where you are now. Leave room for adjustment because you will need lots of it.

So many times we plan and they fall through, imagine not planning at all.

It takes a little longer to make a young boy see the beauty in marriage today than it did 20 years ago. Still, these boys have grown and eventually embraced it only to find that it is not what they expected it to be. You decide to settle down and start your own family hoping to achieve some things and have a general life upgrade but you don’t get the upgrade. Seems like seven out of every 10 times, life cons us on the issue of marriage.

Discipline and trust are key in a home but when the man is all alone somewhere, there is no telling what can happen. It’s not a swipe, just the harsh reality. Women aren’t left out, it is very unhealthy to pile on the pressures of temptations and deformed characters that trail people living apart on almost a permanent basis.

On the formula itself? Nobody can tell you that part. It has got to come from you and your partner based on your desired goals and dreams and as defined by your conditions and restrictions. You keep tweaking till you get it, the strive for perfection as much a journey as life itself. Common factors to consider include net financial cost of staying apart (all the incomes minus all the expenditures), the personal importance of bond time with children, the length of the situation, the behavioural effect of staying apart and the effect on the quality of life being lived. You also need to define a road map stating how long at worst this would be for, the alternative plans for getting out of it (such as creating an alternative source of income that supports your desires) and what to do if all this planning fails.