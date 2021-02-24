By Tarkaa David |



Troops of Nigerian Army have beaten the 48 hours ultimatum issued by the chief of army staff to recapture Marte town.

The director army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima in a statement said the troops yesterday afternoon, around 3pm, recovered New Marte and adjoining communities from the devilish Boko Haram terrorists.

The troops during the encounter killed 14 Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed two gun trucks.

“This is coming less than the 48 hours directive earlier given to the troops to recover the town by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.” he said

He said the troops supported by air cover from the Nigerian Air force, charged through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) and landmines laced across their routes and killing scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and successfully recovered the town.

He said troops are currently in total control of the general area. Marte fell under the control of the terrorists on Friday last week when over 1000 Boko Haram terrorists fighters overpowered government forces.