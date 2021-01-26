Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, (Retd) has given commanders of the agency in all the states of the federation and special commands marching orders to mop up illicit drugs across the country.

He gave the directive during a meeting with commanders of the 36 states, FCT and special commands on Monday at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, where he also hinted of plans to seekgovernment’s approval to conduct drug tests on tertiary institutions’ new students, security agencies’ fresh recruits and all newly appointed government employees.

While telling the commanders who briefed him on their posts and areas of responsibility that he’s honoured and proud to serve as chairman of NDLEA, he said, “All commanders must be desirous of keeping drugs out of Nigerian streets and homes, and so all of you must shape up and get all those engaged in the nefarious business to face the music, and I need results from now on. Our maxim will be offensive action. This means we must go all out constantly on the offensive against the bad

guys.

“The success we make of this particular task goes a long way to determine the socio-economic stability of the nation. We need not be told of the nexus between drug use, crime and criminalities.”

“The exponential growth of the nefarious drug activities can be directly linked to the upsurge in crimes such as insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, cultism, political thuggery, gangsterism, rape and other

maladaptation bedeviling today’s Nigeria.

“It is not going to be business as usual. It is a moving train.

Please, let no body stand in its front. The train will crush any such

person. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. To the unbending drug

crime perpetrators, I would like to let them know also that the game

is up! It is high time they embraced another trade. The Federal

Government Policy on Agriculture is a window for them to leverage on”,

he added.

He said he would put more efforts on drug demand reduction as part of

plans to eradicate the scourge in Nigeria. “While strengthening our

enforcement activities, we will equally devout a lot of efforts to

prevention, treatment and after care and focus on family/parenting,

community, school systems, advocacy to all groups through traditional

institutions, religious bodies, media, NGOs, CSOs, state and local

governments among others. We will rehabilitate our rehab centres, make

them functional while more will be built”, he stated.

He said he would soon propose to the government “the necessity for

drug tests for all tertiary institutions resuming students, NYSC

members, new workers, all security agencies new recruits and random

tests for government appointees. NDLEA is ready to help and we must

help.”

Gen. Marwa who also expressed his determination to run with the

“National Drug Control Master Plan, Our Road Map”, said toll free call

centers/ help lines will soon be set up for the use of Nigerians ready

to give information or seek intervention from the agency. “Ours is a

national assignment. Drug has littered everywhere; every community. We

will lead the fight and we will succeed. Make no mistake about it,

it’s a collective effort”, he told the commanders.

While assuring them that their welfare is a priority to him, he said

the suspended training of newly recruited personnel would soon resume

once appropriate clearance from relevant authorities is secured.

“Issues of welfare of staff of the agency are of paramount importance and

urgency. It will be tackled. I’m aware there are no barracks, which is

not conducive for your line and kind of duty. This as well as

operational and logistics issues will be looked into”, he assured

them.