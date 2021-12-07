Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), BrigGen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has unveiled the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) targeted at tackling drug trafficking and abuse in the

The five-year plan which would run from 2021-2025 was produced with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), civil society organisations and other key stakeholders.

It was a major update of the three previous national plans, which were largely not fully implemented.

Marwa, who was represented at the event in Abuja yesterday by the NDLEA secretary, Mr Shadrach Haruna, said the plan would address the drug problems in the country and its associated consequences.

He said the master plan was built on four major pillars to address the drug issues in a comprehensive, balanced, human rights-focused and gender-responsive manner.

The four pillars include Drug Supply and Demand Reduction, Access to Controlled Medicines for Medical and Scientific Purposes as well as Governance and Coordination.

“All these addresses the drug issues in a comprehensive, balanced, human rights-focused and gender-responsive manner.

“Aside from its functionality, NDCMP 2021-2025 is symbolic of the continuity and advancement in the effort of the Nigerian government to address the evolving drug situation.

“It is the outcome of two years of coordinated, collaborative and multi-agency efforts comprising experts from all the relevant Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies,(MDAs) as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).”

“An effective campaign against the production, trafficking and abuse of illicit substances requires a result-oriented, proactive and all-encompassing Modus Operandi that is consistent with globally acceptable practices and standards, ” he said.

The NDLEA boss said that NDCMP 2021-2025 provided the needed flip concerning strategic direction, effective prioritisation, collaboration and inclusiveness of all relevant partners and stakeholders.

He said “I wish to unequivocally state that I do not doubt that the mechanisms, methodologies and strategic outlines of NDCMP 2021–2015 would help.

“When they are implemented, we would substantially win the war against abuse and trafficking of controlled drugs and illicit substances.

“Also, with the expected active support and collaboration of all stakeholders, we would, in addition to drastically reducing the drug scourge, also effectively mitigate the harm caused by the abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs.

“Our ultimate objective is to promote the health, security and wellbeing of all living in Nigeria,” he said.

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, who launched the document, said it was central to Nigeria’s approach to tackling the menace of drug abuse.

Malami, who was represented by Mr Biodun Aikhomu, said the present administration was committed to decisively deal with the problem of drug abuse in the country. (NAN)