By Michael Oche |

President of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Marwan Mustapha Adamu has vowed that the struggle for judiciary autonomy is not negotiable.

Marwan Mustapha Adamu made the declaration after being reelected as the President of JUSUN. He was elected unopposed and will pilot the affairs of the Union for the next four years. The Union in her 4th National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the weekend also elected other officers of the Union, a step that signifies strength of the internal democracy culture of the union and the ability of the leaders to engineer a robust and acceptable consensus arrangement consistent with democratic norms and practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other newly elected officers of the Union are Comrade Abioye O. Emmanuel as the National Deputy President, Comrade Laminu Mustapha as National Vice-President North-Central, Comrade Abukakar S. Bayaro – National Vice-President North-East, Comrade George Sobeye Sokari as the National Vice-President South-South.

Others are Comrade Kayode Olusegun Martins as National Vice-President South-West, Comrade Abdul-Nasir Muhammad as National Vice-President North-West, Comrade Mbah Chinedu Eusebius as National Vice-President South-East and Comrade Musa Jimoh Alonge as the National Treasurer.

Advertisements

Also, Comrade Saidu Magaji Adamu was returned as National Assistant Secretary, Comrade Koin Selepreye (Mrs) as National Publicity Secretary, lComrade Abbo Babagurin as National Financial Secretary , Comrade Amoto Sunday as National Assistant Financial Secretary, Comrade Friday Ochai as National Auditor, Comrade Eze Chinedu Nwachukwu as National Organising Secretary and Comrade Mahmud Amin as the National Legal Officer.

Comrade Marwan Mustapha who also is the National Financial Secretary of NLC in his acceptance speech said for Nigeria to achieve her desired developmental stride must ensure the financial and administrative autonomy of the Judiciary as the third arm of government.