Maryam Lemu Marriage Academy has been launched in Nigeria as a platform for learning about premarital matters, marriage, parenting, personal growth and spirituality in marriage.

The platform was unveiled in Abuja along with the first course – The Maryam Lemu Premarital Masterclass.

The certified masterclass will also set realistic expectations for intending couples and divorcees looking to get married again and so much more.

Maryam Lemu has been counselling couples and doing premarital counselling for over the past 20 years. She uses her own personal experiences from her 30-year marriage to give practical and applicable advice to couples and intending couples.

The programme has module videos, exercises which come with a certificate that can be verified and authenticated from anywhere around the world, using the certificate number, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the course would be translated into multiple local languages which would allow a greater part of society to have access to the course.

Her words, “I strongly believe that this course is going to save a lot of

couples the pain and anguish that comes from going into marriage without the right knowledge, tools and expectations”.

Mrs Lemu and her team was on a journey to transform a generation and change the narrative. The platform was developed and powered by Sapphital learning, digital learning company.

The marriage academy has so far received endorsements from renowned scholars.

The launch and premarital masterclass took place on the 8th of August, 2021 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Over the last ten years, there has been a steady and alarming increase in the rate of divorce in the Muslim Ummah. This disturbing trend has been predominantly restricted to the socially privileged class, however lately, it seems to be affecting virtually all social classes in society.