Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has tasked the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to prosecute personnel that crushed to death seven residents of the Jibia local government council of the state and to compensate their relatives or be ready to face legal consequences.

Speaking at the Government House Chamber in Katsina when he received the customs’ special committee investigating the killing, Masari expressed his bitterness on the poor conduct of the customs in the state, especially with the way and manner they are maltreating the Jibia community, saying over 28 checkpoints stationed on 40 kilometres road that was converted to toll gates.

He said, “You must compensate the people and punish those that perpetrated the killing of innocent people otherwise we would test the legal system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, therefore, added that while bandits are killing people, the custom is also killing innocent people too, adding that government would no longer continue to tolerate this act but to do all necessary actions to checkmate it.