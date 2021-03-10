BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has call on the Nigeria Arm forces to take tough action against bandits activities in the state and North-West states

He said this when Nigerian’s service chiefs visited him on as part of the North-West States tour ravaged by banditry attacks. He congratulated them on their recent appointments, and their decision to visit the troops on the frontlines.

He then called for tougher action against the bandits and criminals in the state and that there should be a single operations command to ensure that military operations are going on simultaneously across the boundaries of the North West states

He said ’’when the operations are going on simultaneously, bandits will not have the opportunity to criss cross the areas or escape to areas that are quiet to them’’

Masari therefore promised that both government and the people will continue to support the military until the bandits and other criminal elements are routed

He said ’’on your appeal that we should not relent in our support, we will not relent, we will continue to support you, but you should note that when the citizens see your commitment and seriousness and an improvement in their lives, their support will increase’’

The delegation which was led by the Chief of Defense Staff, Lt General lucky Iraboh, who told the governor that the team was on tour of the zone to carry out President Buhari’s fresh marching orders against banditry and other forms of insecurity in various parts of the country

He also revealed that they were to interact with the troops currently engaging bandits and other criminal elements that were disturbing the area and to obtain details of operational activities in the current battle

He explained: ’’Following President Buhari’s marching order to ensure return of substantive peace and security in every parts of the country, we are partnering with critical stakeholders and Governors particularly like katsina state’’

‘’we identify you as very critical in driving home the Presidential mandate, since you have a closer link with opinion molders and traditional rulers’’

‘’We recognize that quite a lot has to be done ‘’

General Iraboh, further pleaded with the Governor not to be weary in the given to the military especially in the area of logistics and urge him to rally katsina citizens to support them by volunteering critical information.