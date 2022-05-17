The governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has condemned the unification of the local government system across the country, suggesting that its structure of governance negates prudent management for sustainable development.

Addressing senior executive course 44 participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) on a study tour of the state in Katsina, the governor criticised the way and manner the local councils are structured.

Commenting on the state of local governments, as the theme of the study, Governor Masari expressed worry that many local government councils are unable to pay salaries due to the insufficient funds collected from the federation account.

Questioning the uniformity of salaries of the local leadership and workforce nationwide, he, therefore, advocated a constitutional amendment to address this and other peculiarities of the local administration.

“When you say local administration, it should be local – addressing the peculiarities based on the revenue that the localities can generate.

“This issue of uniformity places the chairmen of rich local governments on the same basis as the chairmen of local governments that cannot even generate enough revenue to pay themselves.

“This over unification is killing the local governments; everybody should be allowed to cut his coat according to his size”, he said.