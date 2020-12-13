ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, expressed sorrow over the death of Mr. Sam Nda Isaiah, Chairman and CEO of the LEADERSHIP group of Newspapers, as well as a Presidential aspirant.

In a statement issued by his Director General Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, Governor Masari described the death of the publisher cum politician as a huge loss, which will leave a huge chasm in the media and political spaces.

Describing the late Nda Isiah as a detribalised and fearless patriotic Nigerian, the Governor said he had “added tremendous value’ to the media industry and the political space in Nigeria.

He added that “Sam Nda Isiah was a goal getter who had the courage of his conviction in whatever he did.

“He never did anything by half measure once he was convinced about its utility to the society.

“He was a trained pharmacist, but had dominated the media space because of his conviction and belief in the capacity of industry to make a better nation of Nigeria.

“ His death is without doubt a loss of monumental proportion, which impact will be felt in the country for a long time to come”.

While condoling his immediate family, management and staff the LEADERSHIP group as well as his political and business associates, the Governor urged them to take solace in the fact that the deceased had lived a fulfilled and impactful life worthy of emulation.