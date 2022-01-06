The Aminu Masari Youth Empowerment Foundation (AMAYEF) has commenced free eye medical treatment for over 30,000 patients in Katsina State.

At the official flag off of the outreach in Katsina Eye Centre, the chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Kabir Muhammad Mashi, described the gesture as giving back to the people who are in need, explaining that the three days outreach would also be spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said aside from the free treatment and eye cataract surgery, the foundation would also provide free eyeglasses to patients diagnosed with visual challenges, thanking the people for coming out in large numbers for the treatment.

The chairman further stressed that lots of people have eye problems but lacked the financial enablement to go for treatment, which has prompted the foundation’s decision to embark on free eye treatment.

The medical director of the centre, Dr Ahmed Hamza, said the exercise is aimed at examining patients with eye issues and rendering a large number of services to people in the community.

