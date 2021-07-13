Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has issued an executive order, mandating his consent be sought for permission by potential license applicants before they explore mineral resources in any part of the state.

The commissioner for Natural Resources, Alhaji Abdullahi Imam, disclosed this after the State Executive Council Meeting held at Government House Katsina, notified journalists that the executive order has become crucial to checkmate misuses and restore reaping opportunities for the state.

He says, “Until now, mining and quarry activities, as well as land utilisation in the state, has been going on without any law and the knowledge and regulation of the state government.

“Previously mining activities, site identification, obtaining of community consent, and license have been done in Abuja and the relevant ministry. But now, with the Executive Order and the approval of the necessary guideline by the state’s executive council, the governor’s consent must be sought before obtaining the license.”

Similarly, the State Government also re-introduced community development levy and cattle taxes to speed up revenue generation and the development process in the state.

Under the new tax regime, each working adult is expected to pay N2, 000 while a cattle breeder is expected to pay N500 per cattle.

The commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Faruk Jobe, who disclosed this at the end of the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, said that already a committee has been set up to fine-tune modalities for payment of taxes as well as to conduct the necessary enumeration exercises and submit its report to the council.

He notes that, “After receiving the report, we resolved that each adult in the state, including non-indigenes as well as male and female civil servants, are to pay N2,000 each as development levy annually.

“For the cattle levy, ‘jangali’, every cow owner will pay N500 per cow yearly. We are going to push the matter to the state House Of Assembly for the legislative process.”

When asked if it would not amount to double taxation for civil servants since tax is being deducted from their salaries, the commissioner said the civil servant tax is different.

According to him, the one introduced by the state government is a “development levy”, which is for all residents in Katsina.

He added that married women who are not working would be excluded, while those who are employed would pay the levy.

The commissioner explained that the development is not new in the state, as it had been in existence but was abolished in 1979.

Now, we have brought it back. Before we commence, the government will take biometric data of all adults in the state to know those who will pay and those that will not.

“The data will provide us with the necessary information, address, business, and other relevant information about the taxpayers.”

Jobe noted that the same thing would apply to cattle owners, as the data will provide information on the number of cows and where the owners reside.

The commissioner, however, said the state government decided as part of efforts to check banditry, cattle rustling, stealing, kidnapping and other criminalities across the state.