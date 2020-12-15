Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state, has launched the 2020 Nigeria Education Data Survey (NEDS) report in the state.

The governor, who launched the report yesterday at the state Education Resource Centre (ERC) Katsina, said the data from the survey will go a long way in aiding learning and teaching as well as policy implementations in the state.

Governor Masari, who was represented by the state Commissioner for education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, observed a minute prayer in honour of the 333 missing schoolboys, reiterating that government is committed in finding the whereabout of the students and to reunite them with their families.

He added that under the present administration, government has contributed heavily in the area of education particularly in data collection whereby government anually embarked on school census.

According to him, the report that however put Katsina state third behind Kano and Kaduna states, said there also areas that the state is equally appreciated in times of performance, urging the organiser of the 2020 NEDS report to find time and sit with relevant stakeholders to validate the data before handing over to the appropriate authority.

Earlier in his address, the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission in the state, Engr Bala Almu Banye, said the need for the survey was to complement from the censuses and provide more details information for evidence-based planning, adding that 2020 NEDS is a fufilment of the co mandate by responding to the imperative provision of data for national planning in the education sector.

He said, “Currently, the FG with the support from the world bank is implementing the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme in 17 focus states across the 6 geopolitical zones in the county.

“BESDA programme seeks to among others reduce the number of out-of -school children, improve literacy rates and strengthen accountability in the education sector especially at the primary and junior secondary school levels in Nigeria.”

Explained further that the 2020 NEDS is nationally representative sample survey that took place in all the states of the nation including Abuja, with special focus to the 17 BESDA intervention states which Katsina is among, saying the report will no doubt increase education data availability and set a trend for planning, monitoring and education indicators in Nigeria.