Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has directed for automatic employment of all first class graduates of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU) into the state civil service.

Masari gave the directive while flagging off the Katsina national talent hunt challenge.

He said the directive was part of government efforts to motivate youths to identify their potential for the development of the state.

According to him, the state government will not relent in lifting up the standards of education in Nigeria, through rehabilitation of infrastructures, award of Scholarships to indigent students and policy prioritisation

“Government has offered automatic employment to all first class graduates of UMYU. This is part of government efforts to engage youth into activities that can be beneficial to the state.

“The government has also ordered the prompt payment of all outstanding scholarship to students who are citizens of Katsina state as part of efforts aimed at developing the youth

“The state government is also grateful to Katsina youths for not participating in the recent nationwide EndSARS protest, we are indeed, proud of you for not,” he added.

Earlier, the governor’s special adviser on higher education, Bashir Ruwan Godiya, explained that the talent hunt was meant to identify hiding talented youths that will make the state and nation proud.

Ruwangodiya urged youths to participate in the free online registration to showcase their talents, adding that the challenge which opened on 28th November will close on 22nd January, 2021.