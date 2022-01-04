Katsina State governor Aminu Bello Masari and the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Salisu Yusuf Majigiri have traded words over the former’s delay in conducting local government election in the state.

Recently, Governor Masari blamed the PDP for his administration’s inability to conduct council elections in the past seven years, saying the opposition party intentionally went to court to sabotage the state government’s determination to hold the election.

Masari said, “The opposition knew from day one that they have been trying to sabotage the election and one good way to do that is through litigation. We have been to the state high court, federal high court and up to the Supreme Court not once or twice.

“The issues were sub-divided by them so that they prolong the issue of local government election, even make it impossible during our tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Luckily enough, in this year, there was a decision by the supreme court that we should pay the sacked local government chairmen and councillors all their entitlements and the dissolution stand because even if they were in office, they would have completed their tenure.”

The governor added that following the judgement, a committee was set up and almost 98 per cent of the payment to the affected officials was completed, adding that another committee is also in place to conduct the local government election in the first quarter of the new year.

But Majigiri faulted the governor’s claim, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration under Masari has no respect for democracy and the rule of law, which was exhibited by the government unseating a democratically elected councillors and chairmen.

He said the PDP only went to court to seek justice for the council chairmen, which the Supreme Court affirmed through its recent verdict by asking the state government to pay all the chairmen their entitlement and conduct the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Majigiri denied the claim that the state government had paid the chairmen their entitlements and challenged the Masari administration to provide evidence of payment to the former council chairmen.