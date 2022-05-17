Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has sworn in a new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hajiya Asmau Mukhtar with a charge that, “There will be no room for failure.”

Mukhtar, before her new appointment was a substantive director in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Masari made this assertion shortly after administering the oath and allegiance to the new appointee at the Government House council chambers in Katsina.

“Your work as a lawyer, I think you need no preaching, it is well known to you.

“When we came in 2015, we inherited a government that has been in office for 16 years. We faced many legal challenges and are still facing more.

“So, the task before the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice is enormous, but going through her experience and resumes, this clearly shows that she is prepared,” he posited.

The governor, therefore, wished the new appointee the best, and prayed to Allah to give her the courage to face the challenges ahead.