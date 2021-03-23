ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA,

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, has expressed shock over the fire outbreak in the state‘s central market in the early hours of yesterday, sympathising with those affected by the infernos and assured government readiness to look into the root cause of the fire.

Addressing journalists after inspecting the market to ascertain the level of destruction, the governor described the level of the devastation as ‘worse and never experienced’ in the state.

He said: “It is really too early to ascertain the situation. We have to know the real cause and know how to prevent future occurrence.

“This will also give us the opportunity to look at some infrastructures in the market, especially something that has to do with adequate provisions for fire fighting equipments and water pumps.”

The governor also added that the government will take the misfortune to address some needs of the marketers, with the view of assisting those who lost valuables in the outbreak, to cushion the effect.

He thanked efforts of security personnel and the fire service officers that helped to put the situation under control.