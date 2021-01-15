BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, has changed journalists to be accurate and objective while reporting insecurity in the state.

Speaking in a one-day seminar organised by the state government in collaboration with Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, the Governor tasked them to ensure varying and balancing report before publishing.

Depicting the seminar as timely considering the roles media in the fight against banditry, kidnaping and other forms of crimes in the state, said it is necessary so as to enhance their capacity and remind them of the Social responsibility.

He added that media as a great tool of ensuring security of any society hence the need to always be cautious and accurate in devoid of deceit, advocating the need to always fear Allah in their reportage.

The Governor retairated further that they should adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession, decrying the damages the new media is causing to the state and nation, condemning the attitude of some social media users and online media in spreading fake news.

While remarking, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor, Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina, said the seminar meant to create awareness on the Media practitioners, local government information officers as well as users of social media in the state in order to enhance security of the state through professional journalism.

He explained that the media have a vital role to play in the fight against the security challenges in the State, hence the need to brainstorm better ways forward for better reportage.

He then commended the state Governor for the support given for the success of the seminar, noting that the Government will continue to partner with Journalists in addressing insecurity in the State.

Earlier, the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Tukur Hassan Dan Ali informed the Governor that Journalists in the State are determined in adhering to the ethics of the profession and to support his administration especially in addressing insecurity challenges in the state