Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has demanded the sum of N10 billion as compensation from the Abuja council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for alleged defamatory statements made against him over the arrest of its member.

He also asked the union to publicly apologise for its misdeed, published in eight popular newspapers or be ready to face legal action, adding that the NUJ’s earlier apology wasn’t enough to compensate for the damages done to his person.

The governor, who spoke through his legal counsel, Chief E.O. Obunadike-Odenigbo, said, “The aforesaid press release of yours, inundated with malicious intents and falsehood, criminal defamation of character, has in no small measure, blisteringly defamed, injured the character and the hard-earned reputation of our client which was painstakingly built and nurtured over decades thereby exposing him to a lot of embarrassment, public ridicule and condemnation.

“This has therefore reduced him to public odium and opprobrium. Hence, members of the public after reading the said offensive and obnoxious libelous material in several prints and online daily newspapers, now regard our client as grossly incompetent in his administration and management of the affairs of Katsina State, an outcast, a gangster, a tyrant, a hater of journalists and a brute who does not believe in the rule of law and democratic principles.

“Know it that, notwithstanding your initial unsolicited flimsy, whimsical, half-hearted and watery purported retraction, be properly guided that in line with our client’s terms, we hereby now demand for the immediate and unconditional written retraction of the said defamatory statement and appropriate apology tendered forthwith. For the avoidance of any doubt, the aforementioned retraction and apology shall be publicized (both in print and online) in eight (8) popular Nigerian newspapers.”

The counsel added that he has served the NUJ chapter with a letter which they are expected to respond to within seven days upon the reception date.

