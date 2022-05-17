Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has promised to fix the blown away roof of the 35 Battalion Nigeria Army staff quarters, in Katsina State.

He gave the assurance while inspecting some building structures affected by a heavy rainstorm in the state. The governor observed that most of the affected houses were part of those recently built by the Army Headquarters.

He, therefore, assured that his government would continue to support the Army in the discharge of their duties in securing the state.

On a phone conversation with the state governor, the General Commanding Officer (GOC) 8th Division of the Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General Uwem U Bassey, thanked the state government for the support, adding that the Nigerian Army has mobilised immediate intervention to the occupants of the houses affected by the unfortunate rainstorm.

On his part, the Commander 17th Brigade Katsina, Brigadier General I.A.Ajose told the governor that the destroyed houses were constructed about eight months ago, but ten of the blocks were blown off by the first rainstorm recorded in the state.

According to him, about 50 households who are occupants of the houses were displaced, blaming the contractor for using sub-standard timbers on the roof.