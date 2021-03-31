bY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello of Katsina State has said his administration would soon send a bill to the state House of Assembly for the re-introduction of cattle tax and community levy in the state.

The governor who spoke at a 2-day public sensitization of the reintroduction of development levy and cattle tax system in the state, said arrangement is underway to sponsor the Bill to the State Assembly with a view of improving the internally generated revenue (IGR) and to tackle insecurity.

He stressed that the idea would make government, traditional and religious leaders to be acquainted with their subjects within their respective areas, calling on the residents of the state to key into the plan for the progress and development of the state.

Earlier, the state commissioner for budget and economic planning, who doubled as the committee chairman, Hon Faruq Lawal Jobe said, the reintroduction of development levy and cattle tax will in no small measure assist in improving security in the state.

According to him, the hardship caused by COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of Nigeria and the world, necessitated the need for the state to as a matter of urgency, device additional means of generating revenue to survive what may happen in the future.

“We have gone all round through the 34 local government areas of the state to seek people’s opinions on the re-introduction of levy and taxation, and we’ve gotten 80 percent affirmations of the total population of about 10 million citizens in the state”, said the commissioner.