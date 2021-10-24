Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the insecurity bedeviling the nation.

Speaking yesterday in a keynote address to the third quarter meeting of the conference of speakers in Katsina State, he said the spate of insecurity was crippling socio-economic activities and development in the state and the nation at large, hence the need for serious measures to curb the menace.

He said the three arms of government partnered to put in place some legal frameworks to address the security challenges in the state, while the amendment of 1975 Local Government Act to empower traditional rulers in the affairs of security and amendment of the local government law for the establishment of 3-tie security committee comprising community and district areas across the 34 local government areas of the state were successfully done to combat insecurity thorough collaboration with security agencies.

He reaffirmed the success of the containment order put in place, saying it was yielding positive results in the fight. He also appreciated the judiciary by setting up conflict resolution centres across the state where local and none criminal issues are regularly resolved.

While calling on other states to emulate the Katsina State government, the governor called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria to check rising agitations and insecurity.

“More has to be done to curtail cattle rustling, banditry and other forms of crime and criminality across the country,” he said.

Commending the conference of speakers for assembling in the state to see for themselves the progress in the fight against insecurity, he said the meeting would give them the opportunity to relate and unite as nationals of an indivisible nation with a rich historic inheritance.

He said the legislature has a prominent role to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, stressing that the selection of Katsina for the meeting coincided with the current security challenges in the state.