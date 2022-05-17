The Katsina State Government has called on the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), to embark on a rigorous sensitisation exercise that would facilitate its actual desire for the north to embrace the Islamic form of insurance programme.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari made a plea when he received the commission’s management team, led by the chief executive officer and commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, in Katsina recently.

The governor explained that the commission has much work to do, especially in enlightening the people of the state on the benefits of the scheme, adding that the informal sector has been the driving force of the economy, which must be properly harnessed to sensitise the people.

Adding that for the ‘TAKAF,’ the Islamic form of insurance to gain ground, the religious leaders and other security agencies must be involved in ensuring the people get a better understanding of the scheme to reap its benefits.

“If you embark on the sensitisation and enlightenment exercise through the religious leaders and others, the programme will receive acceptance among the people.”

He, however said owing to the benefits of the programme, the government would make provision in its annual budget estimates to cater for ensuring that its vehicles, buildings and others are insured.

“Involve the Internal Revenue Board, the Police, Road Safety, the Civil Defense, amongst others to make sure that the programme succeeds in the state”, he advised.

The chief executive officer of the Commission, Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, earlier told the governor that they were in Katsina to partner with the state government on the ‘TAKAF,’ an Islamic form of insurance for the poor in the state to reap its benefits.

He said the commission desires to spread its dragnet to the state for the farmers and other small and medium scale businesses to reap its benefits.