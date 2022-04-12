What was the security situation before the emergence of Governor Masari in 2015?

Everybody is aware that before the emergence of the government in 2015; the security situation was very dicey. To make the story short, on the day of a presidential campaign of the PDP then, about 145 people were killed in Faskari local government area. That was one incident that happened even before the coming on board of this government in just one LGA in a day. It cut across nine LGAs at that time.

The situation was tense and it was kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed banditry. In fact, that was one of the campaign promises by the present administration made, to look into the issue and find a solution to it.

The security situation started before the advent of this administration, the government inherited the situation and is going whatever it takes to ensure we are on top of the situation. Having realised the fact that we inherited the problem and that we don’t know its source, we have to involve different strategies. And that was why when the governor came, he initiated the first dialogue and amnesty in 2016, which eroded and ushered in unfitted peace in Katsina State for over two years, not a single chicken was stolen, not a single incident of armed banditry was recorded because he met with the leadership of the bandits discussed with them and a peaceful atmosphere was drawn to the peace and security of the state which was witnessed by all key stakeholders in the communities and there was stability.

Unfortunately for us, those who don’t want this initiative for peace to rein, we’re considered an enemy by their compatriot’s group especially those from the neighbouring Zamfara State. Who also identified them one after the other and started killing them. So having eliminated those key peace drivers, again the Governor was not deterred; he entered another piece pack in 2018 and 2019.

Also, many bandits and co- criminals surrendered with their weapons and gave peace a chance, but our problem as we realised since our neighbours did not key into it and since is a community networking problem, from Zamfara come to Katsina and from Katsina, they move to Zamfara. There we realized that unless all of us can do it together simultaneously, no peace deal can lead to peace in these areas.

That was the situation and current issue; we are on top of the situation doing whatever it takes to suffocate the problem to the barest minimum.

What additional measures are in place to tackle this menace?

I told you the first approach was the amnesty measure which has failed. And then having realised that it is a community-based problem, we initiated a community-based initiative. Like the three ties security structures in which traditional rulers and other key relevant stakeholders in the community were integrated into the local security arrangement, which gives ways to understanding the dynamics of the security challenge. As every crime has a local content, we use the local content to solve the problem.

Secondly, having realised the potency of the IDPs and the rest, in the long run, the State Government disallowed the set-up of IDPs in the State and mandated the community under the chairmanship of the state deputy governor, QS Mannir Yakubu, to take sample and statistics and data of the widows, children of those affected so that we provide boost opportunity for their futures in terms of education, social amenities and other basic needs for their reintegration back to the society and settlement.

The state government also established the Joint Security Coordination Centre in Police headquarters, where all the security agencies are networked together. They respond to crises at the same time simultaneously which is helping to be on top of the situation. It is also a good development for the security operatives, besides the logistic arrangement that we are supporting their operations in the State.

Also, the state government is doing other aspects, especially supporting ranches, where the local Fulanis we’re allowed to come together through the Intervention of federal and state governments, to provide an enabling environment where ranching is being done in all the front line local government areas especially the most affected or troubled areas.

We have discussed with the leadership of the Fulanis and gotten their input on how the ranching process can be implemented so that schools, hospitals, clinics, dams and other infrastructures can be given to them. We are reviving that concept, especially in the Rugu forest with the intervention of the FG through the Central Bank of Nigeria; a lot of robust arrangements have been made by the state government to ensure we establish the ranching process so that the average header can have his cattle well-taken care off without any issue.

And the state government has instituted conflict resolution centres because local conflicts are the main course of these problems. These local conflicts resolution centres are meant to be proactive locally mechanisms that will address the concerns of certain communities before they manifest. And these centres have been doing a great job by solving local conflicts that are coming up to give us headaches.

The state government has also created avenues for community dialogues in the sense that we agree to encourage dialogue and that is why you see the criminality is reducing greatly in Katsina State compared to other states affected by banditry in the north.

Furthermore, they’re also networking with key communicators in the society especially, religious leaders, and other community leaders, using them as peace ambassadors. To be transmitting the message of peace, and understanding between the affected communities. This resulted in what we are seeing now.

There are other measures we are taking that are elusive, especially we try to reduce the potency of farmers and headers conflict which provides the enabling for the escalation of the crisis.

The state government has also done a lot to ensure the provision of infrastructural services, especially in education. We are in partnership with Dahiru Bauchi Foundation so that we give them basic Islamic education which is absent in most of these Fulani communities. And the ministry of education is also doing the needful interns of taking census where infrastructure can be provided for the school to take up.

You know because of the crisis it was difficult to take development to the forest area, but now that they understand, the government is expanding the project in ensuring that grassroots development is given the needed attention so that the people will have a sense of belonging. When you address the area concerns of people they will also respond positively. That is what we are doing in such a way to realise we need each other and the era of fighting each other should be over. As other states are busy developing themselves, we too should develop ourselves. And that’s why the perspective of the threat is being degraded gradually in the state.

Alot of people believe that insecurity has not reduced in Katsina with pockets of attacks being experienced…

The handwriting is clear for everybody to see. As a journalist, you know what I’m saying is the reality. We have done research in conjunction with the security agencies and based on the reportage we are getting from the media and the responses from the community, everybody knows that banditry in Katsina is coming to an end by the special grace of God, because of the imperative measures we have taken.

You know, when you put knowledge into action, you get better results. Knowledge is the best approach to problem-solving. We are not doing it off the top of our heads or based on sentiment but based on the imperative of the time. Once we tested various hypotheses and they worked we applied them.

Even last week when the United Nations Development Partners came, they appreciated the efforts being made by the state government. And we are doing it with them because it will open the funeral for anybody that is coming to assist us with knowledge, capacity building, and even suggestions on the way forward.

So, Katsina has opened its door for people to assist us to overcome this challenge, which is why we are on top of the situation. We are not saying we know it all, and we are not saying we can do it alone, but we need partnership. United we can solve the problem and that is why you can see a lot of synergies and goodwill coming our way and helping us overcome the challenge.

Why is it difficult to end banditry, are there people sabotaging the efforts of the government?

Man has conquered space but has been able to conquer crimes. No society is crime-free. In this pocket of attacks, we are seeing we cannot call them saboteurs but you can call it the dynamic of the societal phenomenon. Human beings by nature are troublesome; if you blocked him from committing a crime here he would turn to the other side and commit another crime.

What we are saying is that the difference between us and the other states is that we have understood the problem and we are addressing them. It is not a blaming game; the problem we are facing is community-based by our local communities. Like the adage in Hausa says: it is only when the wall breaks that the lizard enters through, so when we mend the fence the lizard can’t access it. We solve the problem and we are blaming anybody sabotaging the effort but it is the reality of the situation and we are doing what it takes to ensure we overcome it.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari would be leaving office next year, can his administration end insecurity before the 2023 election?

By the special grass of God, Masari is going to leave a stable Katsina, a prosperous and viable Katsina. With the measures, we are taking even before the end of this year or the 2023 election banditry would be a history in Katsina. With the measure being taken is glaringly clear and with the partnership with the other agencies, media and responsible stakeholders, you would know with the writing on the wall before the 2023 election Katsina would be stable. We are coming back to our lost glory, we are coming back more vibrant, more energetic and more prosperous.

You have seen it now. We even met with indigenous Nigerians in Katsina with the intent to vitalise our relationship for investment to come in and investors to put their resources. I’m telling everyone to come and invest in Katsina because the State is stabilising. And together we can make it viable so that other people in the world can learn from us how we sustain people from insecurity, transit them to security and stabilise them because security is about development.

I’m telling you, Katsina will come stronger, whoever is coming to take over from Masari let him be rested sure that he is going to meet stable Katsina, prosperous Katsina, reliable Katsina and developed Katsina that would be a home of hospitality, peace and security for everybody to come and enjoy. By the special grace of God Masari would not leave a fracture Katsina, he will leave a united, stable and formidable Katsina.

What is your call to those seeking political office?

The good thing is that His Excellency has banned political thuggery, which is the first in the north. With this measure, political activity will be of the finest. You would see people doing it without bitterness, politics of development and not politics of destruction.

We call on all political actors to see Katsina first. If you are interested in a place you should think of its development first not to think of its destruction. So we are calling on whosoever is contesting for any position from local government to the national level to see the development of the people first because without the people you cannot rule them.

We urge them to partner with us in promoting peace and security. We have banned drug abuse and thuggery including all miscreants’ activities. They are now being integrated back into society and being allowed to enjoy themselves. Anybody that is going to lead Katsina is going to meet a prosperous and promising State. They should partner with us to make that happen because the government would not tolerate any politician that would heighten tension or use thugs to create problems and increase insecurity. No, we will not allow that to happen, but ensure that there is real politics that is about development, prosperity and the future of Katsina.