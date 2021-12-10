Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has written a letter to the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) to restore telephone services in 10 of the 17 local government areas affected by the ban, which came in force about four months ago.

A statement signed by his Director General on media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, said the decision by the government to suspend the ban in the,10 local government areas was as a result of the return to near normalcy, even as efforts have remained on the front burner to ensure maximum return of peace in every part of the state.

According to the statement, the affected 10 local government areas are Kurfi, Dutsinma, Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi and Dandume. The rest include Bakori, Funtua, Kafur and Danja.

Those not affected by the planned restoration of the services are Faskari, Sabuwa, Batsari, Safana, Kankara, Danmusa and Jibia LGAs.

It would be recalled that the Katsina State government had passed a crime prevention order, which, in addition to suspending telephone services in 17 local government areas, also prohibited the use of some roads in the affected areas, the transportation of firewood within the state, sale of all categories of animals, and the total closure of some major markets in the affected places as well as the sale of motorcycles in the affected markets and the restriction of the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles from 10.00pm to 5.30am throughout the state, among others.