Education is the most powerful tool that breaks down all societal barriers. Indeed, the standard of education of a nation is the basic benchmark of its growth and development.

Conscious of the need to provide indigenes and indeed residents with quality knowledge, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has prioritised the educational sector of the state.

From the inception of his government in 2015 to date, education has dominated his Restoration Agenda which strives to restore the lost glory of the state. In the same mood, the government allotted education the second largest chunk of the budget coming behind the works, representing 22 per cent of the state’s annual budget for the past three years.

LEADERSHIP gathered that over N15 billion was expended in executing several projects and programmes in education, which greatly facilitated the development of the sector particularly at the primary and secondary school levels which have been exceptional.

In the area of schools expansion and development programme, in which the government made a lot of impacts, the sum of N402,630,048.41 was spent on the implementation.

The government similarly expended a lot of the amount to provide a conducive learning environment and instructional materials to schools across the state. In this wise, the sum of N60,718,340.00 was spent on the construction and distribution of furniture to Secondary Schools across the State in addition to the sum of N319,608,936.00 which was disbursed on the procurement and distribution of textbooks and instructional materials to Secondary Schools across the state.

The sum of N139,996,542.00 was equally disbursed to purchase Science, Technical and Home Economics Equipment and distributed to secondary schools in the state. Aside from spending the sum of N306,250,000.00 for the procurement of Biology, Chemistry and Physics equipment for distribution to 49 Secondary Schools across the State, the administration also provides books for junior and Senior Secondary Schools, including library furniture worth N33,186,040.00 distributed.

In the area of school structures maintenance, the government expended the sum of N67,177,912.51 on the rehabilitation of storm-damaged buildings across the 34 local government councils and committed over N300 million to provide adequate security in schools and colleges across the state, including the installation of solar lights, construction of wall fence, installation of security wire and watchtowers, in some affected secondary schools across the state.

Under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the Masari Government has not relented, especially using the State Intervention project and executing numerous projects in Primary Schools across the 34 Local Education Authorities. Some of these include the rehabilitation, upgrade, provision of furniture and drilling of borehole at Kadobe Primary School in Jibia Local Government Area at the cost of N52,827,030.00.

Furthermore, is the rehabilitation and upgrade of school structures at Tudun Kadir Community Junior Secondary School in Rimi Local Government Area at the cost of N23,494,605.00, the rehabilitation, upgrade, provision of furniture and drilling of borehole at Gana Jigawa Primary School in Mashi Local Government Area at the cost of N23,070,000.00, and the renovation and upgrade of Galadima Primary School in Malumfashi Local Government Area at the cost of N79,165,429.54.

There are also the renovation of storm-damaged structures at Shinkafi Primary School in Katsina Local Government Area at the cost of N30,950,000.00, rehabilitation of School structures at Karofi Primary School in Funtua Local Government Area at the cost of N29,562,205.00 and the rehabilitation of Yahaya Quranic Model Primary School in Faskari Local Government Area at the cost of N42,415,855.23.

The government also constructed 78 new classrooms with 39 offices and 39 stores at the cost of N355,680,000.00. These in addition to another set of 238 new classrooms without offices and stores which were constructed at the cost of N892,500,000.00. And 278 number blocks of cubicle VIP toilets were constructed in so many Primary Schools across the State at the cost of N116,300,000.00.

Masari administration also constructed 52 Force-lift hand pump boreholes in some selected Primary Schools at the cost of N87,620,000.00, the renovation and rehabilitation of 129 blocks of 334 classrooms, 106 Offices and 100 stores were effected in some selected Primary Schools across the state at the cost of N972,725,810.93. Also constructed about 13,440 sets of two-seater pupils’ furniture provided to some Primary Schools across the State at the cost of N344,064,000.00 in addition to 676 sets of teachers’ furniture at the cost of N19,468,800.00.

On the other hand, 1,144 sets of one-seater ECCDE furniture were also provided at the cost of N30,602,000.00 with 32 sets of teachers’ furniture at the cost of N921,600.00, while four number of ECCDE Games Village were also provided in some selected Primary Schools at the cost of N3,529,131.52.

Other projects executed by the State Government in Primary Schools include the rehabilitation of structures at Quranic Model Primary School, Daura, at the cost of N44,446,399.99, rehabilitation of Isa Kaita Primary School, Katsina at the cost of N82,815,625.07, General Rehabilitation of Idris Model Primary School, Funtua at the cost of N68,762,322.33, General Rehabilitation of Durbin Model Primary School, Mani at the cost of N77,935,712.50.

Some of the projects the government executed in the tertiary institutions across the state include the construction of Faculty of Agriculture Phase I, Lot 1 at Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, at the cost of N668,265,931.80, the supply of 150 HP branded Computer Systems for setting up/equipping of the Computer-Based Testing Centre at Federal University Dutsinma at the cost of N51,518,500.00, supply and commissioning of 100 pieces of HP branded Desktop Computers configured with broadband internet setting for National Open University of Nigeria, Masari Study Centre in Kafur Local Government Area at the cost of N44,214,350.00, and the completion of Faculty of Law, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina at the cost of N172,164,175.48.

In its quest to further achieve higher standard education, Governor Masari has prioritised the welfare of teachers and ensured their prompt promotion, clearing the backlog of years of non-promotion of teachers.

He addressed the shortage of teachers in secondary and primary schools with the introduction of S-Power where over 7, 500 teachers were engaged: with about 2,500 graduates now teaching in secondary schools while 5,000 NCE and diploma in education holders are equally engaged across primary schools in all the local governments of the state. They serve as reservoirs to replace teachers who leave service.

In curbing the menace of out of school children to school, the State Government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has integrated over 53,000 Almajirai across 55 Islamiyya schools to western education in the state as it targets to integrate 110,000 Almajirai into western education before leaving office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the achievements in the education sector, the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, said there was a considerable improvement in the total number of pupil enrolments and general performance in external examinations.

He said out of a total of 53,982 candidates who sat for the NECO 2020 examination, 48,988 representing 91% scored 5 credits in any subject, adding that 33,310 of such students scored 5 credits in Mathematics and English representing 63 per cent of the total number of those who scored 5 credits in any subject

On WAEC examinations, the commissioner announced that 22,884 candidates took part out of which 19,224 representing 84 per cent scored five (5) credits in all subjects. Over 9,313 obtained five (5) credits, including Mathematics and English, which is about 48 per cent

Also, on NABTEB, he said five schools across the state registered for the examination with a total students population of about 770 students who sat for the examination, out of which 576 candidates scored 5 credits in any subject, amounting to 70.9 per cent. He added that 498 scored 5 credits including Mathematics and English,

Reiterating further that from the combined results of WAEC, NECO and NABTEB, a total of 77,676 candidates sat for the examination out of which 68,758 scored 5 credits in any subject representing 88.6 per cent while 43,121 scored 5 credits in English and Mathematics inclusive.

Explaining further the additional reforms attained by the Masari administration in the education sector, which according to him include: free schooling, free feeding, and ensuring students who qualified after the pre-exam test have their fees paid by the Katsina State government.

He then gave the overall conclusion in 2020 thus: “ Katsina has 43,121 candidates that can proceed to tertiary education whenever they were able to pass the necessary qualifying exams

“From history, Katsina students have never obtained 84 and 48 per cent respectively and 5 credits including Mathematics and English. This is the first time students scored wonderfully in the WAEC examination. They can pass wonderfully, remarkably and His Excellency is happy about his repositioning efforts in education.

“The achievements katsina has recorded in the education sector under Masari’s administration, have created an ample opportunity for her children to compete in any part of the world.

“When we came on board from 2015 till date, we met 15 – 19 per cent of students who scored 5 credit in any subject, but from 2015 to date a total number of 397,684 candidates sat WAEC, NABTEB and NECO combined and out of them all, 287,313 representing 72 per cent scored 5 credit in any subject’

“A 19 per cent score which is a failure and to 72 per cent which is an excellent and outstanding performance, what interests most is for those that passed both English and Mathematics at credit levels, and have impressed our Governor up to the extent that he can now declare that a population of about 101,656 candidates of Katsina State origin, have obtained the requirements that would position them to seek further education up to tertiary level and all in just 6 years of being on board.

“The promises made during the campaign days and going by the present achievements recorded through the SSCE examinations, has certainly transformed Katsina from a failed status achieved by the previous administrations to an excellent status.”