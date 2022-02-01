What was the situation of civil servants before the emergence of Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s administration?

I am sure if you were not in Katsina at that time, you would have been informed about Katsina being a civil servant’s state. Right from the military regime down to the period when we transitioned to democratic administrations, Katsina State has been a civil servant state. And if you search through history, you‘ll find out that right from native authority to Northern Nigeria, North Central State and then Kaduna State, Katsina indigenes have been the beacon and gladiatorial personalities who were mostly at the hem of administration in the entire Northern region. They partly dominated even the federal government during General Gowon‘s military administration.

So, also this notion innately was replicated when Katsina State was created in 1987. The civil servants have been the mechanism for the implementation of government policies which had always been given a prime place whether in or out of its environment.

Like you rightly pointed out, certainly from one administration to the other, emphasis may differ, but when this administration of Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari came on stream, he met some fundamental policy challenges that were introduced by the then People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) administration of Governor Shehu Shema. He particularly introduced the tenure system. Meaning, when you attain a position of director, or you are appointed permanent secretary, you‘ll serve in the first instance for four years after, depending on your performance in office, which will make you eligible for another four years of appointment and no more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policy then was not generally received by the civil service crop of personalities both those serving and out of service. Like I said earlier, Katsina State and its environs is a civil service environment. As such any policy you initiate will reverberate in both those in service and those out of service, but those in service normally are the ones most hit.

Again, one of the most welcomed policy measures taken by Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari was the abolition of the tenure system. I assure you as a number one civil servant of Katsina State, it was well-received.

To further collaborate that position, my immediate predecessor who was the head of civil service for nearly two years before I took over from him, wouldn‘t have been headed to the office if the tenure issue was implemented. Likewise, my humble self would have been out of service if the tenure policy had been enforced. So, that one policy major that was well received by the civil servants and one fundamental change that was affected by this administration when he came in.

Again, I can also assure you to check from the part of the labour union people, you would agree that it was a very welcome development which was well-received, seeing how it has influenced even the fate of people like myself, my immediate predecessor and many others who wouldn‘t have been in the positions they are occupying today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another major issue was the accumulated gratuities he met on ground. He met compound gratuities of both the state and local government retirees of about N10 billion. He was able to apply for intervention loans and liquidated all the unpaid gratuities he inherited. These are the two fundamental changes the governor brought in.

Then when he came in under the philosophy of restoration agenda of his administration, there was an emphasis on training and retraining of staff both narrow and wider award, if you are to translate it to the civil service perspective; having seminars, conferences, workshops which are part of short term training. We equally have in-service training where approval is given to civil servants to go and improve themselves by acquiring higher knowledge to gain promotion and attend to the capacity of high productivity.

Emphasis was given to consultants, where medical doctors were sponsored to go for residency for about five to six years. There are those sponsored within the nation and those outside the country.

In essence, under the restoration philosophy, training and retraining of civil servants were given a prime place by this administration and from the figures we have, nearly over N473 million was cumulatively spent under the spectrum of training. What I‘m giving you is for both short, medium and long term training within and out of the country. So, over 2,092 civil servants benefited from the training and the figures I‘m giving you covered from May 29th to date.

Again, on the issue of promotion, he is up to date in terms of their promotions. As I‘m talking to you, the governor has approved all the MDAs that have conveyed their Senior Management Committee (SMC) meetings. They are the ones responsible for driving through the files of eligible staff to meet requirements for promotion.

So, once the SMC has certified an individual officer is due for promotion and he has no wage that will prevent him from moving, they recommend at senior level. There are two categories of promotion, the junior category is handled by the Junior Step Management Committee (JSMC) and it is done at the ministerial level. But for those from level 13 and above, have to come to my office because that is the managerial level that the governor has to give clearance to before the implementation of their promotion. On this aspect also, this administration has done remarkably well.

ADVERTISEMENT

As I‘m talking to you, from the time this administration came on stream to date, we recorded about 6,052 civil servants between level 13 and above promoted. Note as usual that expected promotion necessarily entails enhanced earnings. So, when you are promoted, your earnings are also enhanced so that is why we need the promotion. In essence, all the 6,052 officers promoted since the inception of this administration to date, have enjoyed the corresponding monetary benefits for their promotion.

Another landmark achievement was the reintroduction of refurbishing loans. you know a civil servant will essentially depend on earning and apart from the weekends that you have to rest, you are required to be in your office from Monday to Friday and sometimes even extended hours of service. And since it is our preoccupation, we have no reason to complain.

To this regard, this administration in 2017, was two years after coming on stream, decided to reintroduce the idea of refurbishing loans in which officers depending on your level, because you are going to pay and it‘s, non-interest loan and the payment was spread in a friendly manner that a civil servant wouldn‘t even feel of the deduction is being made.

So, from level 01 to 03 and up to level 17, the refurbishing loan was given to about 4,878 civil servants, and the sum of 450,630,000.00 has been disbursed to them within the period under review.

Tell us more about how this refurnishing loan works?

Yes, it‘s a revolving loan of which the government gave out an initial seed of the loan from remittances of those that initially enjoyed the deduction, which is being made through their salary. And what is recalled will then be re-calculated and see how many people it will serve.

It is not surprising to say that the first crop beneficiaries may not have finished settling the loan, but it‘s a revolving one. So, it continues and we appreciate the governor for this initiative.

May we know the effort of the government in terms of salary payment?

We have no query on salary. It is well taken for granted that every month we get our salary. We will hear, notice through an alert that the salary has been paid every month. I can tell you confidently that salary is one aspect that even when the challenge of COVID-19 was biting hard, Katsina State Government was able to meet that basic responsibility of paying salary to civil servants as at when due.

And like I said earlier, being in an environment that is dominated by civil servants, the government is the economic engine and social engineering process, the salary is everything in Katsina. It makes the economy, market and social aspects of our lives to keep going.

So, this is one of the areas we should commend the administration of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari for the constant unbroken and continuous payment of salary.

And again, apart from the salary paid to workers, the government is also prompt in the payment of pension without break. That is, there was no default in terms of payment of pension and salaries as far as this government is concerned.

While the salary bill is about N3 billion, the pension bill is also around N499 million every month. All the people enlisted are certified with the names and the process involved in getting their payments.

You said earlier that this administration inherited N10 billion accumulated gratuities, would you shed more light on the tips?

Yes, you see what happened was that the governor sourced for intervention funds which the state later paid. And immediately he got the intervention funds, the whole money was used in settling the inherited gratuities.

So, if we put together what he spent from inception to date, we will say about N10.6 billion was spent for the state. And if we condense the gratuity into it, we can say for both the state and the local government, this administration has spent over N28 billion on retirees‘ gratuities all within the period under review.

And the total amount paid on pension is in the region of N70 billion unbroken payments. That is N29, 621,529,983.19 for the state government, while that of the local government is N41,370,508,622.26. And if you, plus all the amount you have a total of N70,992,038,405.45 spent on pensions and gratuities.

What are the major constraints over the years?

Well, the challenges we are facing are lack of enough resources and population exposure about the enlightenment in which knowledge has been brought to the majority of the people by the advancement of democracy. This revolution raised the expectations of the people. And the challenges before the government are necessarily bigger than the resources gathered.

So, when you have too many people, there is also a need to restructure the system into many strata to see how to address the various dynamic challenges.

For instance, we only have about 11 ministries here and virtually no department. But with the coming of democracy coupled with the widening space of social engineering created, so many departments were established from the water resources. We have the urban water supply, rural water supply, sanitation agency and others all in one banner.

With such development, even the cost of governance has necessarily increased and definitely, it has an impact on the resources we have, while we have the dream of what we will do.

But the constraint we have on our resources is sustaining the aspiration of the government to deliver services on the scale that we want to deliver. It was on the same piece that the civil servants also enjoyed.

Currently, we have been given three conferences to conduct, short term conferences but these were carried over from what we suppose to have done in the last quarter of 2021. But because we lack funds, it has to be moved to this year and we are about to start conducting the three workshops now.

Secondly, the attitude of the people is another challenge. For instance, under an authoritarian regime, you don‘t have a listening ear for your voice, but under democracy, you have a voice and you are part of the characteristics that make the society.

So, sometimes such space has a distracting influence. Meaning, when you are planning to execute a project, even if some people don‘t understand the objective of the project, some will be carried away and be very naïve, misleading the public by spreading lies on social media. And before you know it, a project with good intentions would be turned into something else.

In other words, various authorise sources of influence are now numerous where we see political figures want to retain a particular position of the civil service from his area. Whether it‘s appropriate or not because he doesn‘t want to be seen as powerless, he will exact pressure on the civil servants to ensure that he retains certain positions.

But our effort has always been to seek balance in the principle of federal character commission in our appointments, promotions and posting of staff, maintaining the principle of equity.

What would be your expectation for the state in years to come?

Well, naturally I am optimistic in the sense that I want to see a state that is populated by more enlightened people than even my crop of personalities. I want to see Katsina State that will attract investors and develop industries, coming to the economic realities of the environment.

Again, I want to see Katsina State that it will shut the doors of superstitions, embrace science and clean minds so that whatever policy and programme are being implemented, it would be empirically evaluated and criticisms are done based on measurable parameters.

You‘ve said much about Governor Aminu Bello Masari‘s administration, how would you want to rate him in terms of percentage?

I will rate Governor Aminu Bello Masari if it is within the content of the civil service, I will rate him 90 per cent because that is my domain and my perception. Other members of society may be defective because of my assessment. But, in the political arena, I may not have the background to give him a fair judgment within the content of civil service.

I wouldn‘t give him 100 per cent because he is a human being and we have certain limitations, but just as I told you about the resources, and if you take all the parametres that are needed to enhance services, promotions, recruitment and all that. I did not even talk about his achievement in the recruitment of staff in the seven years of his administration.

He has employed and given replacement to over 6,000 staff within the period. There is also an additional 5,510 staff enlisted into the civil service in the state. Like I told you, he has maintained his effort on promotion, payment of salary, pension and even reintroduced refurbishing loans and even used the rent collected from the civil service. The government spent N288 million to build over 500 houses for the civil servants, using the rent collected which would have been ordinary revenue to the government. So, if we look at the implementation of minimum wage, we are among the leading states. Our salary is among the highest in the whole of Northern Nigeria.

So, what percentage will you give him for the kind of things he did? But like I said, I wouldn‘t give him 100 per cent, but I would pose as a civil servant, and for what he has done for us, I will rate him 90 per cent which is a distinction in my assessment.

What would be your message to civil servants?

My message to civil servants is the same message of attitudinal change to consider ourselves first as civil servants to the people, public service which entails subduing selfish interest.

The seat I‘m on today is based on public trust. So, when I come in and like I have taken an oath of office, my treatment of files, my interpretation of policies, the rules and regulation should be in the interest of the public. My interest, if at all it‘ll manifest, should be subordinated to the larger interest of the public who have allowed me to serve in this capacity.

So, my call to civil servants is to reengineer our own psychic and have those tenets of dignity, the respect that civil servants used to have. And to be contented with their earnings, respect institution that has given you a source of livelihood, and to remain loyal to the administration that has given you a position of trust where you can go for training to enhance your knowledge so that you can give quality services to the people and explore the opportunities that abound.