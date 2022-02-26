Fundamentally, the dearth of infrastructure in the face of an ever-increasing population is one of the challenges confronting Nigeria. Whether in the cities or the rural areas, lack of critical infrastructure or its insufficiency, has continued to impede economic development.

In Katsina State, as it is with most states, lack of critical infrastructures including good rural roads and other modern facilities has necessitated rural-urban population drift and as should be expected, is one of the most topical issues that dominate discussions by residents.

Although successive administrations since the dawn of the current democratic journey have made plausible efforts to change the narrative of infrastructural development, it appears such efforts are not good enough.

Conscious of this and mindful of the need to ensure effective rural and urban renewal drive in line with his campaign promises of restoring the lost glory of Katsina state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari has prioritised the provision of critical infrastructure.

His administration has remained consistent in upgrading and reconstructing major roads, roundabouts and city gates among others across the state.

These are largely in furtherance of his restoration agenda, which strive to transform every facets of the state to fit in the contemporary reality, and undoubtedly curtail the rising incidents of rural-urban migration.

Indeed, his administration has in the last seven years accorded priority attention to rehabilitating several roads, constructing new ones and building or renovating different structures in schools, hospital and other public places.

One of the legacy projects of the Masari administration that is part of the moves to beautify Katsina municipal while easing traffic congestion is the N5.8billion on-going construction of Kofar Kaura and Kofar Kwaya underpass bridges.

The project, which is first-of-its-kind in the state, was awarded to a reputable construction firm which has commenced work in earnest following full mobilization to site by the state government. It is clear that upon completion, the project will give Katsina town a new facelift.

Already, the state government has paid N133 million to compensate 365 shop owners whose structures were affected by the demolition exercise as part of the underpass project.

Speaking during the groundbreaking event, Governor Masari disclosed that 70 per cent of the payment has been settled. “The contractor of these two particular projects would have no excuse because already we had paid in advance 70 per cent of the total cost.

“We made adequate provision if the contractor can perform magic and finish these projects in one day, he will have his remaining money ready.

“My appeal to the contractor and the consultant is about quality of work, especially draining water from the roads because this is very important for the roads to last longer and be beneficial to the people of the state” Masari enthused.

He affirmed his government‘s commitment to providing the necessary and conducive environment for businesses to thrive in all parts of the state.

Findings by LEADERSHIP revealed that the government has expended over N63 billion on three categories of road projects, ranging from the surface raised, rehabilitation and rural feeder roads with a length total of about 1,278.9 kilometres across the state

Among these projects are the completion of 13 abandoned road projects inherited from the previous Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration of former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

These projects that are spread across the three senatorial zones of the state comprising of Dandume-Kadisau-Daudawa road, Marabar Sayaya-Sayaya-Mazoji road, Eka-Kadandani-Kuraye-Yargamji road, Dankaba-Abdallawa-Jifatu road,Tsanni-Tsauri road, Batagarawa-Tashar Bala-Lambar Rim-Tsegoro road, Unguwar Lalle-Unguwar Waziri road, Funtua BCGA Dry Port dual carriageway, Funtua township roads, Nagogo-Yahaya Madaki road and Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum road.

In addition to this, Governor Masari also completed 18 new roads project covering 465 kilometres. There are also 13 roads project, which also has a total distance of 352 kilometres that were completed.

Other critical infrastructural upgrades under the rural and urban renewal initiative of the state government included the Funtua motor park and market comprising 570 new shops.

Interestingly, the state government also constructed 461kilometres rural and feeder roads as part of the overdrive of building road networks across the rural communities in the state in line with the need to ease transportation of goods and persons.

The road projects include: 40km Gora-Makauraci-Mallamawa-Gamzago, 24km Marabar-Sayaya-Sayaya-Mazoji-Tashar Icce and 28km Dayi-Tuga-Gangule-Gundawa-Wawar-Kasa roads

There’s also the ongoing rehabilitation of Tudun Iya-Maska-Dandume road (37 kilometres), Dandume-Sabuwa road (40 kilometres), Batsari-Jibia road (40 kilometres), Dannakola-Rijiyar Tsamiya-Fago road (27 kilometres), Katsina-Kaita-Dankama road, Dankama-Duma-Brumbrum road as well as Zango-Rogogo road, all of which are at advanced stages of completion.

Aside road construction, the state government also prioritized rural electrification as part of measures to support small and medium enterprises that rely on electricity consequent upon which government also awarded contracts for constituency electrification projects worth about N2, 550,000,000.00 across the 34 local government areas. These include the electrification of Kanawa community in Bakori LGA at the cost of N74, 364,885.70 that has been completed and put to use.

Other rural electrification projects include Dadin Kowa, Tsabawa, Dantudu – Wagini in Batsari local government area; Barage Kurdu, Kawurin Malamai in Zango local government area; Kambarawa, Unguwar Malan Nigga, Shinkafi, Kofar Marusa, and the Ring Road and Unguwar Liyafa in Katsina local government area.

It is also on records that State Road Maintenance Agency (KASROMA) has also within the last year, performed momentous projects across the state through direct labour. These include payment for the reconstruction and sub-soil drainage in failed section, potholes patching and reclaiming of washouts along Mani–Tsagero–Katsina road at the cost of N53, 355,300.00, all completed and put to effective use.

The agency also completed the second coat surface dressed rehabilitation of the Zango ring road in Zango town, which was also executed at the cost of N15,000,000.00, including construction of 2.4KM double coat surface dressed of Danja township road at the cost of N60,000,000.00.

Other notable projects by KASROMA included the construction of 2.5KM double coat surface dressing of Faskari, Baure, Bindawa and Rimi township roads.

There is also the second coat surface dressed construction of 4.2KM Kafur/Masari and 3.0KM Kaita township roads and the rehabilitation and upgrade of street lights along Bala Kuki street in Katsina metropolis.

In the area of ecological challenges, the Governor has also expended over N8 billion to tackle flood, drought, erosion, waste management and climate change, which had endangered the lives and property of the citizenry.

The state government constructed flood and erosion control structures in 122 sites covering over 150 communities across the state. These projects include 88,537m of combined reinforced concrete line; block line and masonry line drainages; 1,910m of retaining wall; 360m length of drift; 104 culverts and 1,550m of embankment.

In Katsina municipal, 21,139m of combined concrete line, block line and masonry line drainages, as well as 24 box culverts were also provided. These interventions in the metropolis enabled residents of Kofar Kaura, Sabuwar Unguwa and Kofar Kwaya to ply their roads with relative ease during the rainy season.

Good enough, the Masari-led government also constructed pedestrian crossing and expansion of water channel between Nayalli Bridge and Adeleke Bridge in Katsina metropolis.

Indeed, the current efforts of the Katsina state government to strengthen its rural and urban renewal initiative, if sustained, will radically change the narrative of infrastructural development in the state for the better.