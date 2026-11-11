Three members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Executive Committee, seven Local Government Area chairmen, and several youth and women leaders have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday night issued by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa.

According to the statement, the defectors were received into the APC by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Alhaji Faruku Labbo, at his office.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Shehu Abdullahi Mai Rago said their decision to join the APC was motivated by the sterling leadership qualities of Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

He said despite their previous affiliation with the opposition party, Governor Aliyu had never witch-hunted or intimidated any of them, describing this as one of the major reasons behind their decision to dump the PDP.

Shehu described Governor Aliyu as a humble, respectful, purposeful and down-to-earth leader whose desire is to make Sokoto State a better place for all.

He also commended the developmental projects being executed across the state by the Aliyu-led administration, noting that the projects cut across all sectors and benefit people from different segments of society.

He assured the Governor of their commitment to working tirelessly to ensure that the remaining PDP local government chairmen in the state also join the APC.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Faruku Labbo, commended the defectors for their foresight in joining the ruling party.

He urged them to mobilise their supporters to vote for the APC in the forthcoming general elections, assuring them that they would be fully integrated into the party’s activities in the state.

The defectors include Ahmed A. Umar, Aliyu Mai Shinkafa, PDP Exco Member, Binji LGA; Mohammed Yusuf, PDP Chairman, Kware LGA; Altine Gudu, PDP Chairman, Gudu LGA; Manir Tureta, PDP Chairman, Tureta LGA; and Bello Garba Iya, PDP Secretary, Sabon Birni LGA.

Others are Abubakar Ango Bodinga, PDP Chairman, Bodinga LGA; Mu’awiyya Noma, PDP Chairman, Tangaza LGA; Muntari Dan Dare, PDP Chairman, Silame LGA; and Almustafa S. Tudu, PDP Secretary, Tambuwal LGA.

Also listed are Garba Iya, Balkisu Yusuf, PDP Youth Leader, Sokoto North LGA; Naja’atu Buhari, State PDP Youth Leader; Bilkisu Sidi, PDP Women Leader, Waziri B Ward; and Sadiya Umar, PDP Zawarawa Women Leader.

Similarly, members of the Amalgamated Association of ADC Traders, Youths and Students Stakeholders, ADC Tudun Wada Ward executives, as well as prominent ADC figures, including Alhaji Shehu Jalka of Tudun Wada B and Alhaji Badamasi of Magajin Rafi B, have also defected to the APC in Sokoto State.

They attributed their decision to join the ruling party to the ongoing transformation across the state under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu.