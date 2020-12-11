By Hussaini Hammangbado, Yola

The Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman has said that the federal government has granted N5,061,147,103.00 as soft loan to Yola DisCo for mass metering to breach gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

Mamman during the flag-off exercise in Yola said, the loan is for sourcing of 85,367 meters by the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meters comprises of 62,324 single phase and 23,057 three phase meters, under phase zero of the national mass metering program.

He urged the management of YEDC to ensure good use of the facilities to reduce the Aggregate Technical Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses in the company.

Advertisements

The minister cautioned against tempering with electricity meters as there have been reports of consumers losing lives in the cause of bypassing meters.

The Nigerian electricity market has for many years, struggled with inadequate revenue p, thus creating significant liquidity for all market participants in the value chain. The minister added.

“Major contributors to the funding challenge is the law level of metering for end-use customers.

“This is the principal for customer resistance to payment of electricity bills due to the perceived lack of confidence and trust in estimated billing”.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri said the metering the people of the state, would solve issues related with power theft and estimated billing.

Fintiri urged the contractor to ensure good use of funds, earmarked for the metering to improving energy for the people.

Engr Mustapha Umara, M.D Yola DisCo, thanked federal government for making the needed funds available for the project.