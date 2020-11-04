The chairman, Senate committee on power, Senator Gabriel Suswam has alluded to the fact that the national mass metering programme will help in no small measure to address issues associated to energy theft.

The Senator who performed the flagging off of the mass metering in Kaduna over the weekend, said, “What the National Assembly is doing is to appropriate enough money to Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), so that TCN will reduce infrastructure deficit that have resulted to technical loses. I heard from them that in past few days they were able to evacuate 5000+.

“We need to consistently have about 7000 megawatts of electricity in transmission line and that can only happen when infrastructural deficit are reduced and for you to do that enough money must be appropriated to them to address that, so we are working on that.”

Senator Suswam further said, with the metering of houses now, consumers will have no option but to be disciplined in the way and manner they use electricity. “All forms of electricity theft will equally be reduced minimally, I’m also sure that a mechanism of check will be put in place to avoid meter bypass.”

He assured Nigerians that the exorbitant charges hitherto complained about will no longer be there as the industry is now determined to operate base on service reflective tariff from cost reflective tariff.

Several dignitaries including the deputy speaker and chief whip of Kaduna State House of Assembly, traditional and religious leaders and relevant stakeholders in the electricity sector grace the flagging off program.

