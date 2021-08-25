National president, Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) in Nigeria, Mr Ifeanyi Odedo, has said the mass surrender of Boko Haram /Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists is the answer to prayers of Nigerians.

He stated this during a press briefing in Abuja heralding the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International 2021 Abuja regional convention with the theme “Go forth for exploits” scheduled to hold from 26 -28 August 2021.

Odedo said the afflictions upon Nigeria would soon end following God’s interventions as the adversaries’ powers have been weakened.

He said God has revealed through vision that surely there is an end to the various afflictions upon this country.

He said while they were in Jalingo, for the first phase of the convention, no form of attack was reported in the state.

“There was no incident of attack of any form and one of the leaders made a prophetic declaration that the arms of our adversaries will begin to weaken and virtually instantly we began to see the weakening of the powers of Boko Haram and all terrorists.

“And today you are the media and we have read and heard from your own reports how these terrorists are now surrendering to national troops in their groups.

“This is an answer to prayers and we are confident that God is about to turn their captivity, yes we are besieged today by all manner of afflictions, all manner of distresses but I want to assure you, God gave us a theme in this convention ‘go forth for exploits,’ when God is saying go forth for exploits he acknowledges the fact that there are resistance on our way, there are so many reasons why people are becoming stagnated, people are becoming discouraged, people are even being retrogressive but in spite of all that God is saying arise go for exploits go and do my beat.

and when we look at the scenario that we find ourselves in today compared with what happened in the scriptures, if Egypt could not stop Israel, if pharaoh could not stop Israel from moving to the Promise Land, if the Red Sea could not stop Israel, if Jordan could not stop Israel, if the walls of Jericho could not stop Israel, I am persuaded that there is nothing that we have seen today that can stop Nigeria from him reaching the Promised Land,” he said.

He therefore declared that nothing could stop Nigeria from moving forward to attain its desired status.