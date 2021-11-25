Chairman of Northwest Zone Governors Forum (NWZF) and Katsina State governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Massari; his Kano State counterpart, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and other dignitaries from their geopolitical zone on yesterday visited the site of the 21-storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, which led to the death of over 40 people.

The two governors and other dignitaries from the zone were led to the site by the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The delegates of the forum said they were in the state to commiserate with people of the state for their loss.

It would be recalled that the 21-storey building located at no 44 B,C,D, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, collapsed on November 1 killing about 45 people including its developer, Mr. Femi Osibona.

Speaking at the site of the incident, Governor Massari said, “We are here representing governors of the North West to come physically to condole with the governor of Lagos State, the family of the deceased and the entire Lagos community on the unfortunate incident that happened.

“We cannot escape high rise buildings in Lagos but we must ensure that they do not cost lives and properties of the people.

“We are happy that the governor of Lagos State has instituted an inquiry tribunal that will unravel what happened here.

“There is little we can do than to once again console the governor and people of Lagos State over the incident and to pray to God that this kind of thing will not happen again. On behalf of the people of North West, accept our sincere condolences and sympathy”

Also speaking, Kano State Governor, Ganduje described the incident as unfortunate but commended the state governor for taking action immediately.

He said :”Lagos is a mega city. Comparing it to any other mega city in the world, and considering the circumstances of Lagos due to lack of adequate land for development, increase of population, high density. So the issue of building highrise is absolutely necessary and cannot be avoided.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it is unfortunate that we have found ourselves in what happened.

So, we just want to sympathize with the government and the people of Lagos State.”

Senator Kabiru Gaya, representing Kano South in the Senate was also part of the delegate and also prayed for the state and the souls of the deceased at the site.

In his response, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked his counterparts for the visit and the kind gesture adding that it shows that Lagos was not alone.