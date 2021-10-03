The President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Giandomenico Massari, has revealed that the Federation target is now raise the standard that would further develop the sports in the country.

Massari who was re-elected unopposed in the 30th September’s sports federation election said he will consolidate on the previous achievement record by the Federation.

He said the target will be on four pillars foundation which include; qualifications to more international tournaments, training of players and personel as well as raising the standard and advocacy for the game of Cycling.

“We want to do a lot of grassroots development programs that will be fundamental, we have plan to start training of athletes because we discover that many Nigerian didn’t have enough skill.

“CFN have a lots of things to do in cycling and grassroots competition will be our major work to catch raw and young talented players.

“We need to consolidate. We have seen what we are lacking, and some performance can be highly elevated and training brought in. But planning is the fundamental.”

Massari however pointed out that the federation needed more equipment and sponsorship to help enhance the development of the sport in the country.

”But we will work hard to get the latest and modern equipment.”