Beyond the Classroom, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has engaged with 6,000 children in Nigeria on COVID-19 safety protocols.

The community engagement is part of the Mastercard Foundation’s COVID-19 public awareness campaign aimed at delivering accurate, timely, and life-saving information on COVID-19 across African countries and communities. The initiative in Nigeria was rolled out in 11 public and private schools in Lagos and Nassarawa states.

Each child received a free COVID-19 safety pack containing the book, “There is a new virus in town” written by Raquel Daniel, founder of Beyond the Classroom, and produced in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raquel said students were educated on the need to wash their hands regularly with soap or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers. They were also advised to always wear face masks in the correct way while in public and to maintain a social distance of at least one meter. The students were also encouraged to motivate their parents and guardians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mastercard Foundation, Africa CDC Deploy $1.3bn For Africa Economic Recovery

According to Nigeria Country Head at Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson, this community engagement is the second phase of the foundation’s COVID-19 Public awareness campaign aimed at educating children aged 7 to 14 years on COVID-19 preventive measures. She said 3,000 children were initially engaged in the first phase of the project last year.

The principal, Dr. Soyemi of Memorial Primary School said, “We would like to express our appreciation to Beyond the Classroom and the Mastercard Foundation for the kind gesture towards our school. This book will continue to create awareness of COVID-19 and ensure that we carry out the necessary protocols. We will also incorporate this book into our co-curriculum activities.”