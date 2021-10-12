Mastercard Foundation, in collaboration with Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) has commenced training of Nigerian youths with a view to creating a minimum of 200,000 jobs in the next five years.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the director, Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Pan-Atlantic University, Mr. Peter Bankole, said the programme is to train 200,000 Nigerian youths, over a period of five years.

“As we train and build their capacity, we will equally support them and at the end of the day, they will create at least another 200,000 jobs,” Bankole said, adding that it is a free training programme aimed at boosting employment creation and sustainable livelihoods.

“This programme is open to all and is focused on Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna states. Through this programme, 40,000 young people will be supported with the resources and learning required to start, grow, and expand their businesses every year for the next five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The programme will also provide support and resources to young people who want to become employable in the creative and agricultural sectors,” he added.

Similarly, the country head of Mastercard Foundation in Nigeria, Chidinma Lawanson, said: “This initiative will prepare and enable young people to pursue their aspirations and create productive livelihoods for themselves and others.”