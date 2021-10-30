The Mastercard Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to address unemployment in Nigeria by providing access to dignified and fulfilling jobs for 30 million young people under its Young Africa Works strategy, 10 million of which will come from Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Chidinma Lawanson, the Country Head, Mastercard Foundation Nigeria at a panel session themed; ‘Jobs Crisis Response’ at the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit held in Abuja on October 25, 2021.

According to Mrs. Lawanson, to achieve this ambitious goal, Mastercard Foundation will be providing support in three critical areas including digital economy, agriculture and the creative sector which are pivotal in addressing the rising level of unemployment in Nigeria and Africa as a continent.

Also speaking virtually during the session, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that his administration was doing its best to unlock many opportunities for residents.

The minister of state for labour and employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, said though the high rate of unemployment presented a challenge, the present administration was still making a series of interventions targeted at reducing employment in Nigeria.

The chief executive officer, Jobberman Nigeria, Rolake Rosiji, said the partnership between Jobberman and Mastercard Foundation was expected to create entrepreneurs and job creators.