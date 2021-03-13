ADVERTISEMENT

By Umar Mohammed, Gusau

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has suspended his three official engagements to the neighbouring Sokoto State to sympathise with victims of bandit’s attacks in two local government areas of Zamfara.

This was contained in a statement issued by the press secretary to the governor, Mr Jamilu Iliyasu, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Gusau.

The statement read in part: “The governor cancelled his official engagements in Sokoto State and immediately returned to the state to sympathise with the victims of Thursday’s bandits attack in Maradun and Tsafe local government areas of the state.”

The governor was earlier in Sokoto for the joint convocation ceremony of Sokoto State University, Grand Maulud Ceremony of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his installation ceremony as the Shettiman Sokoto by the Sultan of Sokoto.