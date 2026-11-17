The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has intervened to stop 588 aggrieved former councillors in Zamfara State from defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle made the appeal on Tuesday while receiving members of the Former Councillors Forum, comprising former councillors from the 147 political wards across the state, at his residence in Maradun town.

“I am appealing to you not to defect to any political party. Please, you should remain in the APC,” Matawalle said.

“I believe that, as former councillors, you are connected to the grassroots and therefore have political relevance.

“I have listened to all your complaints. I want you to be patient and remain in the APC,” he added.

Pledge For Tinubu’s Re-Election

The minister pledged to engage and mobilise the former councillors for political activities in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He also urged them to return to their respective wards and mobilise support for the APC and its candidates at all levels ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Why They Threatened To Leave

Earlier, the Chairman of the Former Councillors Forum, Bello Abdullahi, a former councillor representing Gwaran Ward in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, said the group visited the minister to present its grievances.

Abdullahi explained that the forum had planned to leave the APC over the non-payment of their entitlements and allowances by the Zamfara State Government.

“We are here to inform the minister about our plan to leave the APC over the non-payment of our entitlements and allowances by the Zamfara Government.

“We have 588 members comprising former councillors who served between 2011 and 2023 across the 147 political wards in the state.

“We planned to leave the APC for another political party because the present administration has abandoned us and refused to pay our allowances,” Abdullahi said.

Forum Shelves Defection

However, Abdullahi said the minister’s intervention had persuaded the group to reconsider its decision and remain in the APC.

“With the intervention of the minister, we are going to remain in the APC because of his kindness and commitment to building grassroots politics in the state,” he added.

He assured that members of the forum would work towards President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and the success of all APC candidates in Zamfara State in the 2027 general elections.